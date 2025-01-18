Donna’s Chronicles, “As we enter a brand-new year…”

By Donna Sachet–

As we enter a brand-new year, let’s look back at 2024 and its many ups and downs.

January 2024 included many of the expected events, such as the Imperial Crown Prince and Princess Ball, this time at the Cat Club with King Khalil Munro and Nicole Duminic, and Krewe de Kinque’s Bal Masque XXI, celebrating at The Cafe on Market Street the successful year of King Robert “Mez” Tucker and Queen Moxie Penn, and introducing King Robert Makowka and Queen Vivianne Vixen. In addition, Artistic Director Jake Stensberg of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus conceived of the Memory Keepers Initiative, an opportunity to reflect on the unique stories from a variety of groups within our larger LGBTQ+ Community. He invited us to host the first panel discussion at the new Chan National Queer Arts Center and we invited Derek Barnes, Selisse Berry, and Alexis Miranda to serve as panelists. It was a lively discussion, covering origin stories, personal challenges and triumphs, and audience engagement.

February too held many of the annual events we’ve come to enjoy but several brand new or once-in-a-lifetime events stood out. Mark Rhoades hosted a screening of Pursuit of Equality: The Unfinished Work of American Freedom, the 2005 documentary about the ultimately successful fight for marriage equality that started right here in San Francisco; the screening was attended by Governor Gavin Newsom himself. Kelley Wagg & Charles Sanderson were married at Beaux in one of those only-in-San-Francisco gatherings, bringing together their families, friends, and associates from far and wide. Marilyn Levinson continued her revival of the Venetian Room with her Bay Area Cabaret shows, this time featuring Max von Essen, Tony, Drama Desk, and Grammy nominated singer, taking a short break from his starring role in Chicago on Broadway. The month ended, as it has for as long as we can remember, with Imperial Coronation, a grand spectacle worthy of this nearly 60-year-old philanthropic organization, started right here in San Francisco by José Sarria. Emperor Michael Anthony Chua and Empress Cameron Stiehl-Munro completed their reign at Imperial Coronation 59: Seasons of Love, where touching anniversary productions were a highlight of the evening, most notably the 30-year anniversary presentation by Empress XXIX Anita Martini and 25-year by Empress XXXIV Sheba. The culmination of the night was the crowning of the new Emperor and Empress of San Francisco, Bob Glas and Linda Summers.

March drew our attention to several smaller events, but events with particular meaning. We attended a special party at 440 to honor visiting Rita Rocket and a personal good-bye event with Sanjay Gujral as he announced the closing of the popular Castro restaurant Catch. We spent delightful evenings at New Conservatory Theater’s production of Jewelle Gomez’ Unpacking in P-Town and watching the Academy Awards at The Academy SF on Market Street. And we threw our energy behind a Krewe de Kinque fundraiser at Midnight Sun and another at 440 for America Legion Post 448. But the surprising and disappointing news was the resignation of the Reigning Emperor, the first in our nearly 60-year history, leaving Empress Linda Summers to reign alone. Many opinions abounded, but we have been pleased to see the community’s and particularly the Empresses’ support for Linda and her determination and resilience.

April led us to a number of major events, including a fundraiser for OUTWORDS, another in the Memory Keepers Initiative series, Equality California’s gala, Imperial Investiture, Community Health Center’s gala, and the LGBT Community Center’s Soirée. But before this annual review moves much further along, let us mention those ongoing and thoroughly delightful monthly events at The Academy SF … Divas & Drinks! For years now, we have been hosting a party with this publication to celebrate our entire community with live entertainment, special guests, fun and games, etc. and every month they show up! What fun! And finally, in April, we celebrated our own milestone birthday at a private party hosted by our dear friend and former roommate Michael Loftis in Santa Barbara with a five-course French homecooked dinner under the stars. It was magical!

May saw us once again joining the SF Gay/Lesbian Freedom Band for their spring concert Spotlight on Animation & Video Games and enjoying the final Memory Keepers Initiative of the SF Gay Men’s Chorus. After great debate, the Castro Theatre began its extensive refurbishing under the expert stewardship of Another Planet Entertainment and we got a private tour behind the scenes of the careful and artistically sensitive work being done. The Castro is sadly diminished without an active Castro Theatre, but wait until you see the results of the months of restoration in process now!

PHOTO COURTESY OF GARY VIRGINIA In 1995, Donna Sachet was elected by the Imperial Court System as the XXX Absolute Empress of San Francisco. On February 22, 2025, a 30th Anniversary celebration of that milestone event will take place at the SF Imperial Coronation 60, beginning at 6 pm at the Hyatt Regency SF, 50 Third Street. (For tickets and more information: https://bit.ly/4jkqIAr) Pictured with Donna, in this throwback photo, is Sachet’s longtime friend, Absolute Empress XXIX Anita Martini.

June is always a month full of events and 2024 was no exception! We took in all our favorite annual events, including the Pink Triangle Ceremony atop Twin Peaks, Broadway Bares with the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation, the SF Giants Pride Game, Business of Pride at the Westin St. Francis, and various events at City Hall. In addition, we headed to Yoshi’s in Oakland to see Taylor Dayne live and in concert, hosted Maitri’s Heels for Hope at the Marine Memorial Theatre, welcomed Vice President Kamala Harris to San Francisco at a Manny Yekutiel-organized fundraiser, and joined the throngs in the Castro for the lighting of the Castro Theatre blade. We finished the month first at the SF Pride Parade, riding for the first time in ages in the parade in a car along with Khmera Rouge announcing the upcoming Sunday’s a Drag at Club Fugazi and then in Washington, D.C., at the Pride Party at the White House hosted by First Lady Jill Biden. This was a June for the history books!

July featured the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation’s 30th annual Help Is on the Way and it was splendid. Stars enthusiastically participated and the audience was entranced, securing the position of this event as one of the premier fundraisers of the year in San Francisco. Sunday’s a Drag entered a new chapter as we began performances at the legendary Club Fugazi in North Beach produced by Patrick Rylee, who brought such enthusiasm and joy to the project.

August saw several new events, including a collaboration between Opera Parallèle and the Transgender District called Expansive at A.C.T.’s stunningly refurbished Strand Theater. This show opened our eyes and ears to an incredible form of artistic expression. We also hosted a Garden Party fundraiser for AIDS Legal Referral Panel at Hot Johnnie’s on 18th Street. This has long been one of our favorite organizations and we were happy to have the opportunity to help out Executive Director Matt Forman in this way.

Early September, we spent some wonderfully relaxing time at the Russian River, again enjoying the hospitality of the r3 Hotel. Daddy Ray Tilton outdid himself organizing and overseeing this reunion weekend with many friends. Much later in the month, we again embraced our Leather roots at the Folsom Brunch at the home of Briggs Hawley, where a hardworking committee made sure hundreds of Leather folk were fed and provided libations in a low-key ambiance. And, yes, Ray Tilton had much to do with the success of this event as well. In between these two highlights, we joined Michael Loftis for Opening Night of the SF Opera, once again enjoying a night of fantasy among San Francisco’s elite. He was the perfect escort and it was a perfect night! Both the GAPA Runway Pageant and the Mr./Ms./Miss/Mx. Pageant of the Imperial Council provided evenings of fierce competition and amazing creativity.

October was full, as always, of annual galas for many of our favorite organizations, doing important charitable work and throwing incredible events. PRC’s Mighty Real at The Pearl amazed us all with its creative setting and meaningful program, awarding some stellar individuals for their tireless work. The Horizons Foundation’s gala at the Academy of Sciences also provided a fresh setting and presented awards to outstanding recipients. But the event of the month, if not the year, was a fabulous birthday celebration at the Hibernia Bank Building for Cleve Jones, attended by nearly every mover and shaker in the city and setting a new bar for birthday parties. Cleve felt the love of a community to which he has dedicated his life and we all felt honored to be included.

November took us to Palm Springs for Pride, a trip that has become a welcome respite, especially in the excellent care of our host Tom Ray and in the company of so many long-time friends. We returned to San Francisco to be faced with a devastating federal election result, but a distinct honor at The Academy SF, where we were named a Legend, joining a handful of fellow designees in an evening of love and support. As you all know by now, then things became hazy, as the beginning symptoms of a stroke reared their heads and sidelined this intrepid columnist, ending our 2024 on an unexpected note, but with a myriad of reminders of the love and support that has always surrounded us here in our beloved San Francisco. As we begin to emerge from these recent surprises, the only thing certain is that nothing is certain. We’ll see you soon and face 2025 with gratitude for all your continuing support. Happy New Year!

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on January 16, 2025