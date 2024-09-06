Donna’s Chronicles, “August’s Divas & Drinks at The Academy…”

By Donna Sachet–

August’s Divas & Drinks at The Academy SF was a genuine love-fest, celebrating Leslie Sbrocco and her many contributions in the fields of wine, food, entertainment, and healthy living. The evening started with the roaring arrival of the Dykes on Bikes escorting Leslie’s sportscar in front of the club. Inside the club and assembled on the spacious patio were scores of family and friends, especially from local restaurants, grateful for the positive exposure they had received from her ongoing PBS television show Check, Please! Bay Area. We heard from Brenda Buenvieje of Brenda’s French Soul Food, Francesco d’Ippolito of Poesia, Mina Habil of Catch French Bistro, and even Yvonne Merzenich, General Manager of Mollie Stone’s in the Castro.

Richard Kurylo, Legacy Business Program Manager of the SF Office of Small Business, presented a certificate of honor; and SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford and SF Pride Board of Directors President Nguyen Pham gave Leslie a rainbow flag once flown on Market Street. The San Francisco Pride Band, directed by Mike Wong, serenaded the guest of honor and the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, represented by Sister Roma and Sister Merry Peter, then led a formal, but whimsical sainting ceremony. After so many honors, it was Leslie’s turn to acknowledge the many friends and family on hand, including her sister, daughter, and key individuals related to her television show. What a celebration of a special lady!

Also included in the night were tributes to Beth Schnitzer who represented the San Francisco Bay Times in Paris for the Olympics, and birthday wishes for Warren Alderson of the San Francisco Federal Credit Union and Public Relations executive Kristen Green. The evening wound down with music by Dee Spencer and Renée Lubin and DJs Rockaway and Olga T as many danced into the night.

Did you know that the Bay Times has been selected as a Grand Marshal of the Oakland Pride Parade? We’ll be gathering friends and supporters for an exciting contingent for this colorful event across the bay down Broadway this Sunday, September 8. Contact the paper if you would like to join us!

Finally, a gentle hint to those looking for a weekend away, but not too far. Check out the Russian River! The tiny town of Guerneville has a long history of LGBTQ+ activities, organizations, and businesses, despite its frequent challenges from flooding and other natural disasters. We have spent many relaxing and exciting weekends there, usually celebrating birthdays, holidays, or reunions at the r3 (formerly the Triple R).

This past weekend, we joined organizer Ray Tilton and friends for a reunion of sorts and the experience brought back many great memories and created new ones. From Caftan Night and Fruit in the Suit to poolside gossip and Family Feud, it was a weekend of fundraising for the local chapter of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and just good old-fashioned relaxation.

Less than two hours away, the Russian River offers fantastic scenery, including awesome redwoods and gentle nature walks, as well as raucous carousing at the r3 bar and the Rainbow Cattle Company in town. You are bound to run into lots of folks from the city and, if you are friendly, you will make new friends from Guerneville or those visiting from all over. Sometimes we all need a break in a totally different environment that is so close geographically, but so far in other ways.

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com



Calendar a/la Sachet

Friday, September 6

Opening Night of SF Opera

Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

SF’s premiere social event

SF Opera House

6 pm

$250 & up

www.sfopera.com

Tuesday, September 10

Presidential Debate

Donald Trump and

Kamala Harris

Moderated by David Muir

and Linsey Davis

Televised on ABC and streamed

Pick your viewing location

6 pm

Free!

Thursday, September 12

Amplify! 2024

CHEER for Life Foundation annual soirée

Drinks, food, and fundraising for CHEER SF

The Academy SF, 2166 Market Street

6–8 pm

$15 & up

www.cheersf.org

Thursday, September 12

Disco for Democracy!

DJs Austin Millz &

David Harness

Fundraiser for

Democratic action

SVN, 10 Van Ness Avenue

6–11 pm

$25 & up

www.welcometomannys.com

Friday, September 13

Landmarking of Rainbow Flag

City officially protects

this symbol

Harvey Milk Plaza

11 am

Free!

Donna’s Chronicles

Published on September 5, 2024