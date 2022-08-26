Drake’s Brewing Company Creates Special Beer for Pridefest Oakland

Drake’s Brewing Company has created a special beer, Pridefest Hazy IPA, in honor of this year’s Pridefest Oakland. In addition to being served at the festival, the unique brew will be featured at the Drake’s Dealership location in the city and at participating bars in Oakland, including The Port Bar.

“On behalf of Drake’s Brewing Company, we are proud to announce our partnership with Pridefest Oakland to support safe and celebratory events for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” said Lauren Young, Marketing & Events Manager for Drake’s. “We want to share our locations as a safe space for all, where we are committed to celebrating pride and diversity all year long. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from Pridefest Hazy IPA will be donated to Pridefest, so come one and come all to share a pint in the name of love and inclusion!”

Pro Tip: Drake’s is actually based out of a San Leandro strip mall, next to a Walmart at 1933 Davis Street, #177. Surrounded by box stores and urban concrete, it is an oasis of some of the freshest, highest quality beer in the Bay Area. Set amidst hundreds of wooden barrels, Drake’s Barrel House at the site is worth a road trip stop. You can even bring your dog to enjoy—along with yourself and guests—handouts of tater tots, burger meat, and more from Drake’s Brew! Kitchen.

https://drinkdrakes.com/

Published on August 25, 2022