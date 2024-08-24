Empowered San Francisco Bay Area Transgender Leaders

This Transgender History Month, we honor the achievements of transgender history makers, pioneers, and trailblazers. Many are continuing the fight for justice and equality that benefits, not only the transgender community, but also the LGBTI+ community and beyond.
Here are just a few of the many transgender leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area who are working to make a positive difference. All hold multiple important roles, so we encourage you to learn more about their work and achievements, as well as that of other transgender leaders both past and present.
Carlo Gómez Arteaga
Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District
https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/
Spring Collins
Program Director and Founder of the TRANScend Retreat
https://www.transcendretreat.org/
Suzanne Ford
Executive Director of SF Pride
https://sfpride.org/
Breonna McCree
Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District
https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/
Jupiter Peraza
Manager of Statewide Coalition,
Openhouse
https://www.openhousesf.org/
Maceo Persson
Special Projects Manager,
San Francisco Human Services Agency
https://www.sfhsa.org/
Anjali Rimi
President, Parivar Bay Area
https://www.parivarbayarea.org/
Janelle Vinson
Senior Employment Services Specialist,
SF LGBT Center
https://www.sfcenter.org/
Transgender History Month
Published on August 22, 2024
Recent Comments