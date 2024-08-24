Empowered San Francisco Bay Area Transgender Leaders









This Transgender History Month, we honor the achievements of transgender history makers, pioneers, and trailblazers. Many are continuing the fight for justice and equality that benefits, not only the transgender community, but also the LGBTI+ community and beyond.

Here are just a few of the many transgender leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area who are working to make a positive difference. All hold multiple important roles, so we encourage you to learn more about their work and achievements, as well as that of other transgender leaders both past and present.

Carlo Gómez Arteaga

Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District

https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

Spring Collins

Program Director and Founder of the TRANScend Retreat

https://www.transcendretreat.org/

Suzanne Ford

Executive Director of SF Pride

https://sfpride.org/

Breonna McCree

Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District

https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

Jupiter Peraza

Manager of Statewide Coalition,

Openhouse

https://www.openhousesf.org/

Maceo Persson

Special Projects Manager,

San Francisco Human Services Agency

https://www.sfhsa.org/

Anjali Rimi

President, Parivar Bay Area

https://www.parivarbayarea.org/

Janelle Vinson

Senior Employment Services Specialist,

SF LGBT Center

https://www.sfcenter.org/

Transgender History Month

Published on August 22, 2024