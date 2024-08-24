Recent Comments

    Empowered San Francisco Bay Area Transgender Leaders

    This Transgender History Month, we honor the achievements of transgender history makers, pioneers, and trailblazers. Many are continuing the fight for justice and equality that benefits, not only the transgender community, but also the LGBTI+ community and beyond.

    Here are just a few of the many transgender leaders in the San Francisco Bay Area who are working to make a positive difference. All hold multiple important roles, so we encourage you to learn more about their work and achievements, as well as that of other transgender leaders both past and present.

    Carlo Gómez Arteaga
    Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District
    https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

    Spring Collins
    Program Director and Founder of the TRANScend Retreat
    https://www.transcendretreat.org/

    Suzanne Ford
    Executive Director of SF Pride
    https://sfpride.org/

    Breonna McCree
    Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District
    https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com/

    Jupiter Peraza
    Manager of Statewide Coalition,
    Openhouse
    https://www.openhousesf.org/

    Maceo Persson
    Special Projects Manager,
    San Francisco Human Services Agency
    https://www.sfhsa.org/

    Anjali Rimi
    President, Parivar Bay Area
    https://www.parivarbayarea.org/

    Janelle Vinson
    Senior Employment Services Specialist,
    SF LGBT Center
    https://www.sfcenter.org/

    Transgender History Month
    Published on August 22, 2024