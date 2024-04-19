Empowering LGBTQ+ Business Growth: The Power of NGLCC Certification

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

Dear members and allies of the LGBTQ+ business community,

Are you a small business looking to expand your footprint with local and national corporations? Read more about the NGLCC (National LGBT Chamber of Commerce) and its certification program, which the GGBA sponsors.

The NGLCC is not just an organization but a vibrant community that plays a pivotal role in advocating for LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. It acts as a direct link between LGBT business owners, corporations, and government, representing the interests of over 1.4 million LGBT-owned businesses across the United States.

This makes it the largest organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for the LGBT business community globally, a community that you are an integral part of.

The NGLCC’s certification program is a unique opportunity for LGBTQ+-owned businesses. It validates their status and connects them to a vast network of over 160 corporate partners who prioritize diversity. Partnerships with Wells Fargo, PG&E, Facebook, and BART ensure that certified businesses are integral to diverse and inclusive supply chains, providing them unparalleled access to exclusive contracts and procurement opportunities.

The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) has successfully guided over 100 members to achieve national certification as NGLCC LGBT Business Enterprises (LGBTBEs). This certification requires that businesses be majority-owned, operated, managed, and controlled by LGBTQ+ individuals who are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents. They must also maintain independence from non-LGBTQ+ business entities and be headquartered and legally established in the United States.

The significance of this certification was further underscored in 2018 when the inclusion of LGBTQ+ businesses became a criterion for the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index. This marked a crucial shift towards broader corporate responsibility and inclusivity, highlighting the role of LGBTQ+ businesses in leading diversity within the corporate sector.

The NGLCC’s unwavering commitment to advocacy ensures that LGBTQ+-owned businesses, professionals, and business students can access financial opportunities, economic growth, innovation, and equality. As we champion these causes, we strongly urge all LGBTQ+ business owners to explore the transformative potential of NGLCC certification.

For those looking to elevate their business impact and explore new opportunities, the NGLCC certification offers a comprehensive pathway to success. Detailed information and guidance on navigating the certification process are readily available on the NGLCC website ( https://nglcc.org/ ). And a membership with the GBBA waives the registration fee for the NGLCC certification.

Let us continue to work together, hand in hand, to empower the LGBTQ+ business community. Together, we are fostering an environment where diversity is accepted and celebrated. Together, we can ensure that LGBTQ+ businesses survive and thrive, contributing robustly to our economic prosperity.

With commitment to our shared future and pride in our community’s resilience,

Tony Archuleta-Perkins, MBA, MS

President, Golden Gate Business Association

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate. He has worked in finance for 25 years, ten of those years specifically as a fractional CFO. He has two master’s degrees: an MBA and a Master of Science in Real Estate. In addition to his educational and professional pedigree, Archuleta-Perkins has a passion for advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. He proudly volunteers and serves on two boards here in San Francisco: President of the Golden Gate Business Association and Treasurer of the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance, SF Chapter. He and his husband enjoy international traveling and scuba diving.

GGBA Calendar of Events

Tuesday, May 7

Small Business Week Mega Make Contact w/OutPro

6–8 pm

The Stud Bar, 1123 Folsom Street, San Francisco

https://tinyurl.com/ytmhpjpb

Friday, June 7

GGBA Power Connect – 50th Anniversary Gala!

6–9 pm

SF City Hall Rotunda

https://tinyurl.com/mr3ukwwa

Tuesday, July 9

July Make Contact – East Bay!

6–8 pm

Bandaloop, 1601 18th Street, Oakland

https://tinyurl.com/5d22258a

Tuesday, August 13

August Make Contact

6–8 pm

Location TBA

https://tinyurl.com/yhanmbnd

Tuesday, September 10

GGBA Annual (Membership) Meeting + Make Contact

6–8 pm

Location TBA

https://tinyurl.com/45yet4ph

Gold Gate Business Association (GGBA) Message from Leadership

Published on April 18, 2024