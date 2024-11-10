For Your Eyes Only Optometry

A San Francisco Legacy Business, For Your Eyes Only Optometry at 552 Castro Street for over thirty years has provided patients with high quality eye care, including some of the most stylish frames in the city. Prada, Dior, Ray-Ban, and götti Switzerland are just some of the well-known brands included in the huge selection of both eyeglasses and sunwear.

On November 2, 2024, it was announced that Dr. Martha Klufas has joined the team at For Your Eyes Only, which was recently sold to Tonya Watson, O.D., Ph.D., by former longtime owner Kathleen Kennedy, O.D.

Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, O.D.

Dr. Klufas is a California Board of Optometry certified optometrist who has spent over 20 years providing quality care in the San Francisco Bay Area. After receiving her second bachelors and a doctorate in optometry from UC Berkeley, she elected to settle down in San Francisco with her future husband and family.

Eyes have played a huge role in Dr. Klufas’ life! From an early age, she helped in her mother’s eyeglass store in New Jersey. She tinted eyeglass lenses, as was popular in the 1980s, and helped people select frames. Dr. Klufas received her first bachelors from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY.

Dr. Tonya Watson and Dr. Martha Klufas

Before becoming an optometrist, Dr. Klufas worked in research. She worked on several FDA drug and equipment trials. This type of work even took her to Guatemala, where she collected DNA while looking for a gene marker found in glaucoma. This research was later published by UCSF.

Licensed to treat many ocular conditions, including pink eye and ocular allergies, Dr. Klufas is deeply committed to taking excellent care of patients Specializing not only in medical optometry, Dr. Klufas also has deep expertise in contact fitting, low vision, computer eye strain mitigation, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and more. Her patients range in age from 3 years to 100+!

The San Francisco Bay Times welcomes Dr. Klufas to the Castro. Members of our team who go to For Your Eyes Only also are grateful for the work of Dr. Kennedy. Upon announcing her departure, Dr. Kennedy wrote: “To all my patients, I have loved every minute that I have been blessed to share with all of you. Getting to know you, sharing life’s ups and downs and having the privilege to care for you as your optometrist all these years has been my greatest honor.”

She continued, “I want you to know that I sincerely love my patients, the Castro, and the opportunity to have been here with you through the years, in good times and bad. Together we have faced and made it through many happy days and also some very challenging times. You will always have a special place in my heart. You, my wonderful, funny, fun, intelligent, kind, interesting, and thoughtful patients, have made my life’s work so much sweeter. I thank you for that.”

Drs. Kathleen Kennedy and Tonya Watson and members of the For Your Eyes Only staff at Finnegans Wake in Cole Valley attending a networking event hosted by the City of San Francisco’s Office of Small Business’ Legacy Business program (2022)

“As I go on to explore what else there is for me to conquer and experience, I will miss seeing you each year,” she added. “When I meet new people while traveling, working, volunteering, or learning I will think of all of you and how you taught me the importance of human connection.”

The changes at this valued neighborhood staple provide a reminder of how important doctor and patient relationships can be, along with those that many business workers have with their customers. That is especially true for Legacy Businesses, including the San Francisco Bay Times and For Your Eyes Only Optometry, where such valued relationships may continue for decades.

For Your Eyes Only Optometry

552 Castro Street, SF

415-626-0858

office@castrovision.com

https://castrovision.com/

Supporting Small Businesses in the Castro & Beyond

Published on November 7, 2024