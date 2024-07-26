Fourth Annual Bearrison Street Fair in San Francisco Set for October 19

Are you a country or city bear? It is a great time to be both. While Lazy Bear Week offers a more rural escape, the Bearrison Street Fair brings bears out into the open in San Francisco at Harrison and 11th Streets. The fourth annual Bearrison Street Fair will take place on October 19, 2024, from noon to 6 pm.

A collaboration between the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Inc., and the Bears of San Francisco, the inaugural fair was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Since then, Bearrison has striven to provide an inclusive event for members of the adult LGBTQ+ community and promote body positivity for all. It also strives to build a more supportive, welcoming, and inclusive bear scene by representing a diverse array of cultures.

The approach carries over to the Bears of San Francisco, an organization founded in 1994 that is celebrating its 30th Anniversary. The Bears are part of an all-inclusive community-based association that benefits the greater Bay Area through fundraising, service, and socializing.

J.D. Vance may have brought facial hair back to the political sphere, but the bears of the LGBTQ+ community often wear it better. We are proud of them and for all they do to strengthen, empower, and enrich our community.











https://www.bearrison.org/

Lazy Bear

Published on July 25, 2024