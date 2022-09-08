GGBA Message From Leadership: What’s Next for the GGBA, Now That This LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce Is 48?

By Tony Archuleta-Perkins–

Over the last four years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving as the Treasurer of the Board of Directors for the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), the nation’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, founded in San Francisco in 1974. My journey, like most others, has been a roller coaster and one that I have learned from our beloved chamber members. I am beyond excited for my next role within the organization—the GGBA President!

As I transition from the Treasurer to the President role, I choose to reflect. I am amazed and thrilled to be surrounded by such a committed group of all-volunteer Board of Directors. This group of people spans the entire inclusion rainbow of talent, knowledge, savvy, charisma, passion, and primarily pure drive for the mission of the GGBA.

Have you had a moment to check your pulse for your passion and drive to help further the LGBTQ+ and Allied business community, both locally and nationally? We are always looking for volunteer board members, committee members, and volunteers for events. Please reach out to me if we share this passion so we can get you involved.

The GGBA is once again at an inspiring time with its programming. Not only do we have the date set for Power Connect 2023, but we also have the date set for Power Connect 2024, which will dually celebrate our organization’s 50th anniversary. Our Golden Anniversary (50th) will be unlike anything we’ve ever done in our long inclusive rainbow of history. We hosted Power Connect 2022 at a unique creative space, SOMArts, and we heard nothing but rave reviews from our beloved chamber members. As the Board of Directors, we always put the needs of our members first by taking the time to listen to the survey feedback in order to gain insight into ways to improve the next event.

Speaking of our “members first” approach, we need your help! As with any membership-driven organization, we positively have strength in numbers. We are looking to host some membership drives, both online and in-person. We can only grow our chamber if we have the support of our members. Please be on the lookout for our announcements of details on these events.

Over the last twelve months, we have achieved a net growth of 55% in our chamber membership count. We take this as a massive win for us, given we are coming out of a global pandemic. If we can achieve this kind of growth during such a trying time, can you imagine if we could achieve triple-digit growth and what that could do for our organization? How much further could we move the LGBTQ+ and Allied business community envelope? The possibilities are endless. This is why I call upon our beloved chamber members and readers at large to please join us in our membership drive so we can work together to grow our historical and brightly inclusively colored rainbow organization.

We are taking the next two years to indeed provide sufficient planning of our resources to deliver a substantial, robust, and meaningful Golden Anniversary for you. I would highly recommend always being on the lookout for any updates we may release, as we plan on integrating our events between now to set a path that leads up to our Golden Anniversary. We are also looking for volunteers who want to serve on the Golden Anniversary Committee.

I look forward to seeing you at our next event, our Annual Meeting, on September 13, 2022; for more information: https://tinyurl.com/4wsnzsab

Tony Archuleta-Perkins is the incoming President of the Board of Directors for the Golden Gate Business Association, as well as the Founder/Broker of Ide8 Real Estate. Tony, a second-generation California Real Estate Broker, is the founder and owner of Ide8 Real Estate. Tony has worked in finance for 23 years, eight specifically as a fractional CFO. Tony has two Master’s Degrees: an MBA and a Master’s of Science in Real Estate. Additionally, Tony is certified as a Real Negotiation Expert (RENE) and holds a Certified Real Estate Brokerage Manager (CRB) designation. Ide8 Real Estate has been proudly LGBTBE Certified by the National Gay Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. https://www.ide8realestate.com

GGBA Calendar

Tuesday, September 13

GGBA Annual Membership Meeting & Make Contact

6–9 pm

In person and on Zoom

Wells Fargo (Connections Space)

333 Market Street, SF

There will be food and drink, updates on GGBA accomplishments of the last year and plans for the next, installment of new board members and officers, and plenty of opportunities to mix with fellow GGBA members and community leaders.

Pre-registration is required. Bring a friend! If you are not able to make it in-person, please register anyway and the GGBA will send you a Zoom link to join virtually for the board presentation.

Online elections for a new slate of board members are being held in advance of the event.

https://tinyurl.com/2t79byr4

GGBA Membership Spotlight

