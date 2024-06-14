Golden Gate Business Association 50th Anniversary Celebrated at Power Connect 2024

The Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA) celebrated its 50th Anniversary at the annual Power Connect, which this year was held at the Rotunda of San Francisco City Hall on June 7, 2024. The San Francisco Bay Times served as a media partner for the event.

Photo by Vas Kiniris

Photo by Rick Carmago

Born in the vibrant year of 1974, the GGBA made history as both the world’s first LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce and the first business organization founded by LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. The GGBA has stood tall, weathered many storms, and has consistently bridged gaps in the business world. For the past 50 years, it has celebrated diversity, championed equality, and fostered a rich tapestry of businesses that spread across San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Marin counties, and beyond.

Photo by Rink

Photo by Vas Kiniris

Photo by Rink

The GGBA does not just honor its past; the association is also enthusiastically looking toward the future. At Power Connect 2024, GGBA’s leadership honored the legacy of their forebears while also paving the way for the next generation of LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs. They celebrated the successes of GGBA members, reminiscing about the milestones they have achieved together, and planning for bold ventures yet to come.

The evening kicked off with a Reception around the Grand Staircase at City Hall, made all the grander with its majestic rainbow-hued carpeting draped down the center. Most of the attendees took advantage of the photo ops atop the stairs.

Photo Courtesy of Olga Garcia

After a buffet dinner, Mayor London Breed gave the opening remarks before GGBA President Tony Archuleta-Perkins gave an inspirational talk about his life and connection to the GGBA. Special guest Carson Kressley then took the stage, followed by Senator Scott Wiener, Ryan Weyandt, former GGBA President Gina Grahame, Lisa Orrell & Jill Osur, and a Drag Showcase. The night wrapped up with an After Party at The Academy SF at 2166 Market Street.

Photo Courtesy of Olga Garcia

The San Francisco Bay Times congratulates Archuleta-Perkins, the GGBA staff, and board during this milestone year. We encourage all LGBTQ-owned businesses and allies to join the association, which provides valuable networking opportunities and much more.

Photo Courtesy of Beth Schnitzer

Photo by Rick Carmago

Photo Courtesy of Olga Garcia

https://ggba.com

Golden Gate Business Association

Published on June 13, 2024