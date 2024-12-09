Goodbye and Thank You

By Phil Ting–

My time as your Assemblymember representing the Westside of San Francisco has come to an end, after reaching the maximum twelve years dictated by term limits. I appreciate your support, reelecting me at every opportunity. It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve you. I never had ambitions to be a state lawmaker, and I was as surprised as my immigrant parents that a career in government is where I ended up.

After my father came to America, he worked as a lighting technician at CBS Studios in Los Angeles. He thought this was the most amazing place in the world. And it is. Having been born and raised in California, I owe everything that I’ve become to this great state. I’m a product of public education—from grade school all the way through college.

I sought public office because I wanted the same opportunity for all Californians and to make the lives of 40 million people better. I came to Sacramento on the heels of the Great Recession, and I remember reading The Economist’s cover story, asking “if the California Dream is over.” Clearly, no.

Since then, the Golden State went from eighth largest economy in world to number five. Among the highlights that strengthened our standing are the following:



LGBTQ+ Community: Creation of California’s Same-Sex Couple Tax Fairness Act; Implementation of the nation’s first single-user restrooms mandate, making them accessible to all; state funding for the LGBTQ Museum of History and Culture, the GLBT Museum, and Harvey Milk Plaza; additional health resources to address Mpox, HIV, and Hep-C cases; more support for LGBTQ+ students in public schools.

Education: K–12 per-pupil spending is now approaching $24,000, the highest in state history; creation of transitional kindergarten; universal school meals, regardless of income; thousands more slots for California students at U.C. and Cal State schools; increased financial aid or stipends through CalGrants, the Middle Class Scholarship program, and the nation’s largest service corps.

Housing: Affordable housing projects are prioritized on surplus public lands; made it more difficult to delay residential construction once CEQA requirements are met; assisted first-time home buyers with down payment assistance; lessened bureaucracy for building backyard units called ADUs; tax incentives for developers to convert empty commercial spaces in Downtown San Francisco into housing.

Safety Net Programs: Expansion of Medi-Cal to cover healthcare for lower-income Californians, regardless of immigration status; mental health services for students, as schools reopened from the pandemic; financial assistance to distressed hospitals, including Seton Medical Center in Daly City; refrigeration grants to corner markets, enabling them to sell fresh produce in neighborhoods lacking grocery stores.

Equity & Fairness: Legacy admissions coming to an end, banning private universities and colleges from giving preferential treatment to applicants related to alumni and wealthy donors; single-user restrooms must be accessible to all; allow unjustly long incarceration periods to be reevaluated for resentencing; unprecedented investment in AAPI communities during the pandemic to stop Asian hate attacks.

Environment: Clean car tax incentives to ramp up California’s transition away from fossil fuels and necessary charging infrastructure; shortened the timeline for school districts to change over to electric buses; kept the Golden Gate Bridge and state-owned bridges toll-free for bicyclists and pedestrians; created a mobile recycling center for beverage containers; banned harmful PFAS chemicals from food wrappers, household fabrics, and outdoor wear.

In California, we have always written our own story, forging ahead before most states—even countries. And I’m proud of the work we did. I could not have done it all without my staff, past and present, who have helped me along the way—whether it was in San Francisco or up at the State Capitol. They worked hard, and I am appreciative of their efforts that resulted in so many accomplishments.

I have yet to decide what I will do next. However, you can follow my non-state accounts, such as at X (formerly Twitter) (https://x.com/philting), at Facebook (https://bit.ly/3OvyFEG) and at LinkedIn (https://bit.ly/3Z9iW2W) to keep up on my professional endeavors. To stay in touch, my email is now

info@philting.com

Phil Ting represents the 19th Assembly District, which includes the west side of San Francisco along with the communities of Broadmoor, Colma, and Daly City, as well as part of South San Francisco and San Bruno.

Assemblymember Phil Ting

Published on December 5, 2024