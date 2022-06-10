Harvey Milk Birthday Celebration

On Saturday, May 22, the annual Harvey Milk Birthday Celebration took place, this year at Jane Warner Plaza. Coordinated by Jeffrey Kwong and members of the Harvey Milk Democratic Club, the event included music by DJs John, Nico, and Carnita; flag dancing; and featured guest speakers such as Cleve Jones, Dulce de Leche, Tom Temprano, and Medora Payne. Also featured were members of BAAAHS, the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band, and the Queer Chorus of San Francisco. Representatives from the Castro LGBTQ Cultural District staffed a booth providing COVID testing and vaccinations. Sponsors for the event included the Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza, Castro Merchants Association, and the Castro/Upper Market CBD.

Published on June 9, 2022