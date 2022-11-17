Holiday Goodies from The Foggy Bottoms Boys

Bring some rural farm goodness to your home this holiday season, or better yet, treat yourself and loved ones to “The Barnyard Experience” at The Foggy Bottoms Boys farm in the Eel River Valley just outside of Ferndale in Humboldt County. The scenic 4.5 hour or so coastal road trip up north from San Francisco will lead you to this bucolic destination.

There you can enjoy various experiences, including “The Full Barnyard Experience”: a three-hour opportunity including a tour and brunch or lunch. Participants will create a dining experience on the farm through the preparation of a meal with ingredients from a selection of local and seasonally available products from not only the Foggy Bottoms Boys farm but also several other local surrounding farms.

Guests will additionally enjoy conversation over a Rumiano cheese board and sweets from Dick Taylor Chocolate (owned by Adam Dick and Dustin Taylor) made from the region’s milk. These and the meal will be paired with a selection of local wines. After indulging in the meal, guests will top off the evening with the best s’more fire pit action in the valley!

This Barnyard Experience comes with options for several customizations and add-ons including live art creations via chucking paint-filled eggs onto a canvas that can be yours to keep as a fun reminder. Participants might also get to bottle feed calves and lambs, release white doves (they fly back home afterwards!), learn how to save seeds, and much more.

https://tinyurl.com/5x4ydsp7

Those who just visit the farm can also order some of the highest quality milk, meat boxes, beef, lamb, and eggs in the state. If you cannot visit, you can also order products online, such as:

The Foggy Bottoms Boys dryer balls: https://tinyurl.com/bdzzav8a

beautiful yarns: https://tinyurl.com/yvhycpbh

home decor, including pillows decorated with farm animals full of character: https://tinyurl.com/yc4s979d

and a selection of standout hoodies and t-shirts, such as the “Always Horny” shirt emblazoned with a Horned Dorset sheep: https://tinyurl.com/bdzfw26v

The Rumiano Cheese Company also has a great online shop featuring cheeses made from milk produced at The Foggy Bottoms Boys farm and other family-owned small farms: https://tinyurl.com/ms4wdky3

Recipes from The Foggy Bottoms Boys and the Rumiano Cheese Company

For the holidays or any day, make one or more of these healthy and delicious dishes:

The Foggy Bottoms Boys Shakshuka

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup soft chevre (goat cheese)

1⁄4 cup fresh parsley

1⁄4 cup fresh mint

1⁄2 tsp cumin

Pinch red pepper flakes

1 tsp paprika

1⁄2 tsp coriander

1 tsp sugar

3 sage leaves (chopped)

2 cloves garlic (chopped)

2 green bell peppers (chopped)

1 white onion (chopped)

6 fresh tomatoes (chopped)

1 cup tomato sauce

6 farm fresh eggs

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. In a large cast iron skillet, sauté onion and bell peppers along with all the spices and herbs until softened.

2. Add tomatoes to skillet, tomato sauce, and sugar and simmer for 10 minutes until the mixture begins to reduce.

3. Create six wells with a wooden spoon and crack one farm fresh egg into each.

4. Reduce heat to a simmer and cover to cook until the egg whites set.

5. Remove from stove top and garnish with chevre, parsley, and mint.

6. Serve hot with challah or pita.

The Foggy Bottoms Boys Aebleskivers (Danish Pancake Balls)

Ingredients

1⁄2 cake yeast or 1 packet active yeast

1⁄2 cup lukewarm water

1 1⁄2 cups milk

1 tsp salt

2 Tbsp sugar

5 Tbsp melted shortening

3 eggs, separated

2 3⁄4 cups flour (sifted)

1/4 cup melted butter (for brushing the pan)

topping(s) of choice, such as jam, powdered sugar, syrup, or honey

Directions

The evening prior:

1. Dissolve yeast in lukewarm water.

2. Dissolve sugar and salt in milk and add to yeast.

3. Blend yeast mixture with sifted flour and beat until smooth.

4. Add egg yolks and beat again.

5. Blend in shortening.

6. Cover and allow to rise over night.

In the morning:

1. Beat egg whites until they peak; fold them into the batter.

2. Heat an aebleskiver pan over medium heat until hot. (Note: You can also cook them in a skillet or other type of pan.)

3. Brush holes with butter and nearly fill each with batter (about 2 Tbsp of batter per hole).

4. When the batter bubbles around edges, use a fork or skewer to flip and cook until both sides are golden brown.

5. Top with desired topping(s) and serve.

Rumiano Perky and Peppery Stovetop Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

12 ounces shell pasta

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp minced garlic

1 cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp minced garlic

2 cups Rumiano Medium Cheddar Cheese

1 cup Rumiano Peppato Dry Jack Cheese

1/4 cup chopped chives

salt to taste

Instructions

1. Cook pasta according to package instructions or until al dente. Rinse with warm water, drain, and set aside.

2. In a pan, heat olive oil. Sauté garlic until light brown.

3. Add cream and simmer.

4. Reduce heat and add cheeses, stirring constantly until melted.

5. Add chives and pasta; stir well.

6. Spoon into serving dish and sprinkle with additional Rumiano Peppato Dry Jack Cheese. Serve immediately.

Rumiano Easy and Airy Cheese Soufflé

Ingredients

3 Tbsp Rumiano Organic Butter

2 Tbsp Rumiano Organic Grated Parmesan

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 tsp flour

1/2 cup milk

1/2 cup grated Rumiano Organic Medium Cheddar

pinch cayenne pepper

pinch nutmeg

2 egg yolks

2 egg whites

pinch salt

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 375° F. Grease one 16-ounce or two 8-ounce ramekins with 1 tablespoon of Rumiano Organic Butter. Coat with Rumiano Organic Grated Parmesan, then tap out the excess. Set aside.

2. In a small saucepan, over medium heat, melt the remaining butter. Stir in the flour and cook 1 minute. Whisk in the milk and cook, stirring constantly, until the sauce boils, 1 minute. Remove from heat and stir in the Rumiano Organic Medium Cheddar cheese until melted. Blend in the cayenne and nutmeg. Whisk in the yolks one at a time. Set aside.

3. In a clean bowl, beat the egg whites with the salt until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Stir 1/4 of the egg whites into the cheese sauce to loosen it. Gently fold in the remaining egg whites. Spoon into the ramekins.

4. Bake until puffed and browned, 40 minutes for a 16-ounce soufflé, 20 minutes for two smaller ones. Serve immediately.

Rumiano Sriracha Jack Tacos

Ingredients



1 lb lean ground beef

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1/4 cup water

2 Tbsp chili powder

1 Tbsp cumin

8–10 corn tortillas

1 cup shredded Redwood Coast Sriracha Jack Cheese

1 cup chopped tomatoes

2 cups shredded lettuce

salsa to taste

Instructions

1. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook for 1–2 minutes, until softened. Add ground beef, breaking up with a spatula as it cooks, until browned.

2. Add water, chili powder, and cumin to meat. Stir, reduce heat, and simmer for 5 minutes.

3. To assemble, warm corn tortillas. Fill with beef, lettuce, and tomatoes. Top with salsa and shredded Redwood Coast Sriracha Jack cheese.

The Foggy Bottom Boys

Published on November 17, 2022