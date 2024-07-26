Holly Near’s Celebration at La Peña of Feminist and Gender Fluid Musicians

Singer/songwriter and activist Holly Near led a concert at La Peña in Berkeley on July 12, 2024, celebrating and empowering feminist and gender fluid musicians. Also appearing were Tammy Hall, Jan Martinelli, Djérae Lucas, Mia Pixley, and Diana Gameros.

San Francisco Bay Times photographer Sandy Morris shared that it was a night of music, community solidarity, and empowerment that offered meaningful conversations that inspired change and fostered unity throughout the night.

Near is soon traveling to New England for a few other shows, but hopefully will be back in the Bay Area soon. For more information and updates: https://hollynear.com/

