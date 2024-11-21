Hollywood Does the Holidays

By Jan Wahl–

The easiest, softest way to get in the holiday spirit is to watch or stream a terrific movie made just for the occasion. Hollywood has been making Christmas movies since the beginning of cinema. In 1898 there was the film Santa Claus (running 1 minute and 16 seconds!), The Christmas Dream was released in 1900, and as early as 1901 there was a film version of A Christmas Carol. Since then, some of my favorite films have a holiday theme. So, get in your comfys, pour the hot chocolate, and be ready for the sound of jingle bells as you unwrap these movies!

1983 brought us one of the best holiday classics. A Christmas Story tells the tale of a kid in the chilly Midwest days before Christmas who is obsessed with a certain gift from his parents. We also get the infamous leg lamp, a grouchy mall Santa, and the lesson to never lick a frozen pole even if you’re dared to do so. It is set in the 1940s, and this film is loaded with period details. The mood of the holidays is seen from the starry eyes of a young boy. Based on the humorous writings of Jean Shepherd, this classic presents a world that no longer quite exists in America, but is so worth visiting.

Another perennial favorite is White Christmas from 1954. In it, two talented song and dance men team up after the war to become one of the hottest acts in show biz. They sing and dance to glorious Irving Berlin songs, and do perfect comedy with even a number in partial drag as “sisters.” Bing Crosby and Danny Keye make it look loose and easy, with Kaye a standout, especially in a brilliant “The Best Things Happen When You’re Dancing” routine with Vera Ellen. From Edith Head’s detailed costumes (she won eight Academy Awards for designs in The Sting, Sabrina, Roman Holiday, and All About Eve) to the final five minutes of iconic Christmas, it is a delight, no matter your faith.

Let’s snuggle down into black and white, perfect for a cold evening paired with a glass of mulled wine or cocoa. There are some good classics, like It’s a Wonderful Life, Christmas in Connecticut (original 1945 only!) and The Shop Around the Corner. The latter is the original version of You’ve Got Mail and is beyond wonderful. It’s tough to find a holiday movie more charming than The Bishop’s Wife or funnier than The Man Who Came to Dinner. Dig into google and discover how easy it is to stream these mood-enhancing marvels.

The world of Charles Dickens opens to us as we are entranced with an extravagant musical retelling of Oliver Twist in the 1968 film Oliver! It is one of the few musicals to win an Oscar for Best Picture, and completely deserved it. Victorian London comes alive with some of the best sets—as well as the best choreography and musical score—in cinematic history. Pair this one with a weekend trip to the Cow Palace in Daly City for The Dickens Fair. I go to this live historical reenactment every year.

Whether it’s Alastair Sim, Michael Caine, George C. Scott, or Albert Finney as Scrooge, my favorite will always be Bill Murray in Scrooged. Maybe that’s because I have a lifetime of working in television production, but this retelling of a greedy network executive resonates with me every year. More laughs are to be found in Home Alone, Elf, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Look for the real Santa in Miracle on 34th Street (both versions are good, for a change) and the most romantic holiday movie ever: Love Actually. Happy Holidays to all … and to all a good night!

Jan Wahl is a Hollywood historian and film critic on various broadcast outlets. She has two Emmys and many awards for her longtime work on behalf of film buffs and the LGBTQ community. Contact her at www.janwahl.com

Off the Wahl

Published on November 21, 2024