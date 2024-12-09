How to Face a Trump Presidency as a Trans Person

By Honey Mahogany–

The election of President Trump has stirred up a maelstrom of fear and uncertainty for many Americans, and amongst those most worried about the future are members of the transgender community. Our community has spent the last few decades fighting for equity in healthcare, legal recognition, and increasing visibility and representation. Across the country, many trans people have been able to find support and community, even a sense of safety, stability, and the promise of a brighter future. But as the reality of a second Trump presidency takes hold, that safety and security have come into question.

President-elect Trump and MAGA Republicans’ targeting of the trans community has resulted in threats to our safety and civil rights including trans healthcare, bathroom, and sports bans, threats to revise legal recognition, and even bans from military service. While we do not know how many of these threats will become law, or exactly how these policies will manifest or be implemented, what we do know is that there are things we can do to weather the coming storm. And here in San Francisco, we have the privilege of access to a diverse network of service providers that are already gearing up to help our community navigate the times ahead.

The number one piece of advice I have seen mentioned, time and time again, is how important it is for trans people to update their legal documents as soon as possible. This includes making sure that your social security card, birth certificate, driver’s license, and passport all match and that they display your correct name and gender marker. The incoming administration is likely to try and restrict, or complicate, the process of updating these documents, so getting all your documents in order is one of the most important things you can do, especially since the deadline for obtaining a REAL ID, which will be mandatory for all air travel starting May 7, 2025, is rapidly approaching. By ensuring that all necessary changes are made to their IDs before this critical date, transgender people can safeguard their ability to freely and seamlessly navigate air travel, even in the face of a hostile federal administration.

Here in San Francisco, we have a variety of resources available to assist trans folks in updating their legal documents. The Transgender District, the SF LGBT Center, and Trans Thrive all host regular trans-focused legal clinics dedicated to providing expert guidance and support throughout the often complex and daunting bureaucratic process of name and gender changes. Additionally, mutual aid networks and fee waiver programs are available to help alleviate the financial burden associated with these identity document updates.

With the uncertainty surrounding healthcare access and protections for transgender individuals under a Trump presidency, it’s crucial to take proactive steps to safeguard your ability to receive gender-affirming care. Identify trans-friendly healthcare providers in your area who are committed to respecting your identity, and if that isn’t possible, consider some of the many telehealth options that can provide remote access to supportive clinicians.

If you’re already receiving gender-affirming care, you may be considering stockpiling medication in case access becomes restricted in the future; however, if you choose to do this, please consider first talking to a trusted medical professional, preferably your provider, about your concerns and what your options might be should your access to medication be restricted in the future. If you do choose to stockpile, make sure to take into consideration the shelf-life and post puncture viability of any medications you are stockpiling, and ensure you are storing that medication correctly.

For those seeking healthcare access, Lyon-Martin Community Health Center in San Francisco is a queer and trans-led and run health clinic and an excellent resource that offers sliding-scale healthcare including gender-affirming care to those in need. The San Francisco Community Health Center and the San Francisco AIDS Foundation are two other excellent resources with a long history of LGBT led and culturally competent services including gender-affirming care. Planned Parenthood also provides gender-affirming care services, and there are many online resources for gender-affirming care including Folx, Plume, and Trans Clinique that offer fee-for-service healthcare or monthly membership services.

One of the most important things we can do for ourselves during this especially challenging time is to take care of our mental health. Seeking out local support groups like Trans Thrive, the SF LGBT Center, and Queer Life Space (which also offers sliding scale 1-on-1 counseling) is a way to connect with others who understand what you’re going through. Engaging in support groups and counseling can be an important way to fight off feelings of isolation and despair, and can prove to be an opportunity to share advice and resources as well as a way to build new and stronger connections with community.

Finally, if you’re able, you may want to consider establishing legal safeguards in the case you become incapacitated, or in the case of your death. This includes end of life planning and having health care proxies and living wills in place that clearly communicate your wishes regarding your gender identity and expression.

I know that a lot of this may feel daunting, and that some folks may be feeling overwhelmed right now, but my hope is that this article will be reassuring because you don’t have to face this alone. There are a myriad of organizations and queer and trans folks out there that are eager to help you. If you are struggling, please reach out to one of these organizations listed for help. We’re here for you. And I hope that, regardless of what happens post January 20, 2025, that you will remember that trans people exist. We have always existed, and we will always exist.

*If you’re able, please consider making a donation to one of the nonprofit orgs listed in the article today, as they will need your support now more than ever.

Honey Mahogany, a San Francisco native with a Master’s in Social Welfare from UC Berkeley, is a performer, small business owner, and activist. Her work has earned recognition from the City of San Francisco and various organizations. Mahogany co-founded the San Francisco Transgender District, is a founding queen of Drag Story Hour, co-owner of the Stud Bar, and a singer with nu-metal group Commando. She currently serves as Director of the Office of Trans Initiatives, Chair-Emerita of the San Francisco Democratic Party, and Delegate to the Democratic National Committee.

Published on December 5, 2024