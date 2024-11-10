Kamala Harris Dance Group Recreated in San Francisco

Vice President Kamala Harris’ high school dance group “Midnight Magic” was recreated by the Feline Finesse Dance Company on October 31, 2024, for the event series Divas & Drinks @ The Academy presented by the San Francisco Bay Times.

The Feline Finesse Dance Company recreated Kamala Harris’ “Midnight Magic” for Divas & Drinks @ The Academy on October 31, 2024.

Harris created the dance group with her friend Wanda Kagan and four other women. They made their own costumes and performed for charity events, at rest homes, and for other occasions. Coach Lilla choreographed this performance, featuring three Feline Finesse dancers, and highlighting one of Harris’ favorite songs at the time, “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester. Harris in interviews also shared that she really enjoyed performing to songs by Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

It is important to note that this event, emceed by Harris friend and supporter San Francisco Police Commissioner Debra Walker (who also took this video), took place just days after Harris’ 60th birthday and less than a week before Election Day 2024.