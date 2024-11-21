Let’s Go Home: 11.21.24

Here are two of the many pets now available for adoption at Oakland Animal Services (OAS):

Nancy

Nancy is a young girl with a gentle heart who is still learning to trust the world around her. Though she’s hesitant at first, her sweet nature shines through when she’s offered treats or given the space to warm up on her own terms. Nancy may flatten her ears or give a little hiss when she’s feeling scared, but when she’s enjoying a meal, she relaxes and enjoys pets. In those moments, she even raises her “elevator butt” with delight! Nancy could use a little patience and kindness … couldn’t everyone right now?! Her ideal adopter is someone with cat experience who can provide Nancy with a quiet, child-free home where her true affectionate and playful nature can shine.

Skipper

Meet Skipper, a sweet and charming 2-year-old, 68-pound pitbull mix who’s as easygoing as they come! This lovable pup is a master snuggler who thrives on affection and loves being close to his humans. Skipper is adaptable and in tune with your energy—ready for playtime when you are or happy to relax by your side. He’s a fetch enthusiast and quick learner, making him a great fit for an active family. Skipper is social with other dogs but can also enjoy being the only dog in the home. With his loyal, fun-loving nature, Skipper is the perfect companion!

The OAS adoption process focuses on matching you with a pet who is a good fit for you and your family. Come by during open adoption hours Thursdays 12–7 pm and Fridays/Saturdays/Sundays 12–3 pm to adopt your new best friend, or to learn more about the OAS adoption process. Please see the OAS website to learn more about how you can help by adopting, fostering, volunteering, and donating: www.oaklandanimalservices.org

Published on November 21, 2024