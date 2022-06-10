LGBTQ Pride Month Kickoff and Flag Raising at SF City Hall

Mayor London Breed hosted a press conference and flag raising ceremony at San Francisco City Hall on Tuesday, June 2, launching Pride Month in the city. In opening the press conference, Mayor Breed announced she will be participating in the San Francisco Pride Parade, reversing a previous decision to forgo the Parade this year due to the banning of San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers marching in uniform. Following a week of negotiations, a compromise was reached between the SF Pride Board of Directors and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance.

Mayor Breed said, in part, “Here in San Francisco, we embrace our diverse communities to ensure that everyone can live freely as who they are. While other states attack the rights of LGBTQ individuals, here in San Francisco, we fly the Pride Flag proudly to celebrate the history and honor the accomplishments of this community. Today reflects and the entire month of June reflects the strength of the LGBTQ community and our city’s commitment to LGBTQ rights and equality.”



Following the Mayor’s opening remarks, San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Artistic Director/Conductor Dr. Tim Seelig, who is also a San Francisco Bay Times columnist, opened the ceremony with the song “Everything Possible” by Fred Small. In his column Dr. Seelig has expressed his fondness for the song, which includes these lines:

“You can be anybody you want to be,

You can love whomever you will

You can travel any country where your heart leads

And know I will love you still

You can live by yourself, you can gather friends around,

You can choose one special one

And the only measure of your words and your deeds

Will be the love you leave behind when you’re done.”

Speakers at the press conference included numerous elected officials and officers of SF Pride: President Carolyn Wysinger, a San Francisco Bay Times columnist; and Interim Executive Director Suzanne Ford.



View the press conference and ceremony:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dv17BopQ1jo

Published on June 9, 2022