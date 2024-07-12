Miss Sachet Goes to The White House

By Donna Sachet–

Last year, the Bay Times headline read “Miss Sachet Goes to Washington,” a cinematic reference to the 1939 Jimmy Stewart film Mr. Smith Goes to Washington. This year, the headline gets a little more specific. Yes, at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, I got my first ever invitation to The White House, another unexpected and tremendously exciting moment. We all have our bucket lists, those experiences that we have never had, yet hope to someday enjoy, however unlikely or far in the future. Well, this invitation fit perfectly into my bucket list and I jumped at the chance.

Donna Sachet was an invited guest at The White House Pride Party 2024.

When the email invitation first arrived, I nearly despaired, thinking that there was no way I could leave San Francisco and the many events of Pride Week. But after a few phone calls and texts, two events were moved, two apologies were made, and my plane reservation was secured. Once again, I boarded an early morning flight to Washington, D.C., this time on the Tuesday of San Francisco’s Pride Week. But not before a whirlwind shopping spree for something appropriate to wear!

My close friend Michael Loftis insisted on popping into San Francisco the Friday before my trip for a quick trip to Union Square in search of an outfit that would represent San Francisco well, fit me without any alterations, and comply with the puzzling phrase “summer casual” on The White House invitation. Within a couple of hours of frantic stops, including Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and several other smaller stores, we narrowed the selection down to a white V-neck knit top, white belted capri pants, and a red and white striped over-blouse with ruffled sleeves. After finding white wedges online, addressing the issue of high heels in the South Lawn, and donning dramatic Louis Vuitton sunglasses, we were complete. A delicious lunch in the Rotunda of Neiman Marcus completed our day!

Once in D.C., I stayed at a niche hotel near Union Station, making Metro transportation very convenient. Arriving the day before the event, I explored some historic sites and generally soaked up the amazing energy of the nation’s Capital, then retired early for a good night’s sleep.

The next day was the day of the event and that long, early flight and time change took its toll. Not having set my phone correctly, I awoke to confusing signals. Was it noon or 9 am? Was the party in a few hours, allowing me time to find a drugstore for last minute items, or should I have lunch and start to get ready? With confirmation from the front desk, I wandered around to do my errands, finishing with what I thought was a quick nap. When I awoke this time, my phone read 4 pm, time to be at the assigned gate to The White House, and I hadn’t even showered! Had I flown all this way to miss the opportunity of a lifetime? Another quick call to the front desk, probably losing patience with me by now, and I was assured that I had time to prepare.

The email invitation was very specific about what to bring, what not to bring, where to go, etc. I had cleared Secret Service hurdles before leaving San Francisco and suspected that went so easily because I had been vetted last year by Vice President Kamala Harris’ staff and security. So, I got dressed in my new and fabulous outfit, applied some sunscreen, and headed out.

First Lady Jill Biden welcomed guests to The White House on Tuesday, June 26.

At the very last minute, I remembered something about bringing a blanket or something to sit on the South Lawn; wouldn’t you know there was a yoga mat rolled up in the hotel closet, perfect for slinging over my shoulder and using for appropriate seating?! My Uber delivered me right to the specified gate, where scads of uniformed police, military personnel, and Secret Service were waiting.

A quick display of my email invitation and they ushered me through the big bronze gate and into a tented holding area. There, several guests were seated waiting for clearance and my passport was taken for verification. As you must know, both last year for the Vice President’s reception and for this visit to The White House, I insisted on appearing as Donna Sachet, the person on the invitation, but not necessarily who they would expect to see. I was there as a representative of San Francisco and I am proud of the love and support that this city has given me. Perhaps because of that inconsistency, security held my passport, but guided me onto the South Lawn of The White House for the President’s 2024 Pride Month Celebration.

Of the reported 3000 attendees, all fanning desperately in the sweltering summer heat, I did recognize a handful, including Lance Tomas, Chief Executive Officer of San Francisco Community Health Center; Tiffany Woods, respected local Democratic activist; and Admiral Rachel Levine, whom I had met the year before. Most of my time, however, was spent serving as a San Francisco ambassador, meeting people from North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and many other states.

This was truly a panoply of LGBTQ+ leadership celebrating together, but ever mindful of the important and difficult work ahead.

During several conversations, I had to stop and look over my shoulder; yes, The White House loomed over us, just feet away, its historic columns wrapped in the six colors of the Gilbert Baker rainbow flag. On the second-floor balcony, DJ Trifle played crowd-pleasing Gay anthems as the crowd enjoyed picnic-type food, refreshing ice cream, lemonade, and fruit punch (with a kick). The first speaker was Ashley Biden, followed by First Lady Jill Biden, who opened with a great quote: “When I look across the South Lawn of The White House today, I see your faces and I see America!” After working the assemblage up with a political call to action, the First Lady introduced Debra Cox (one of my personal favorite divas), who sang several of her dance hits, backed by two singers, ending with “I Will Always Love You,” to great applause and appreciation.

A short time later, a man in full military gear came up to me and asked if I was the person listed on my passport. Although feeling as far from that person as ever, I said yes and he returned my passport to me. In that crowd of thousands, he had found me and made sure I had that important document returned to me before heading home. That was a startling moment.

If in reading this, you hear the voice of a little kid in a candy store, amazed with her surroundings and thrilled with her luck, you are hearing right. This little person, whom San Francisco has encouraged since arriving over 30 years ago, was in the throes of another “pinch me” moment. I have been politically involved, but certainly not as much as others. Yet somehow, I got the invitation and I flew to Washington, D.C., and represented all of you at this historic occasion in this rarefied setting and that’s why I feel it is important to tell my tale.

As we struggle through so much in the political realm this fall, I will continue to advocate for the LGBTQ+ Community wherever and whenever I can, holding fast to a memory I will cherish forever. My bucket list is getting shorter and shorter. Who knows what the future may hold?

Donna Sachet is a celebrated performer, fundraiser, activist, and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to the LGBTQ Community in San Francisco. Contact her at empsachet@gmail.com

Published on July 11, 2024