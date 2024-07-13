Nancy Geenen Brings Leadership Experience at the International Level to the GGBA

Nancy Geenen, recently named the acting President of the Golden Gate Business Association (GGBA), is a self-described serial entrepreneur. “I advise, coach, and mentor business owners, entrepreneurs, and executives who are eager to champion company culture, improve employee retention and career development, and cultivate their leadership skills,” Geenen explains at her website (https://www.nancygeenen.com/).

She adds, “Having spent 25 years as a trial attorney, including two years as a prosecutor for the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, I learned to navigate the most difficult challenges, simplifying the complex and finding common ground. Creating independence through mentoring and coaching is the best job ever because I get to watch teams build trust and grow personally and professionally.”

She is also a self-described activist. “When I see a problem, I come up with a plan that I execute,” she shares. “With my personal experience of being othered at work and in society, I co-founded Flexability, a workplace equity and inclusion firm, to help companies transform into equitable, dynamic, and productive working environments. The experience means that I also have deep insight into the challenges of operating a successful small business. After all, that’s exactly what I did!”

A few years ago, the San Francisco Bay Times profiled Geenen, as part of the GGBA Member Spotlight feature. To read that piece, go to: https://bit.ly/4eW4UJa

Published on July 11, 2024