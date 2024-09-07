Oakland Roots: Soccer Returns to Oakland in 2025

By Oakland City Councilmember At-Large, Rebecca Kaplan–

As we look forward to 2025 and the future of sports in Oakland, we can add the return of soccer. Earlier this month, I joined the Oakland Roots Soccer Club to announce they will play their 2025 home games at the historic Oakland Coliseum. This move marks a significant milestone for our city, bringing professional soccer back to Oakland and revitalizing a venue with a special place in our community’s heart.

The Oakland Coliseum has been the stage for countless memorable moments in sports history. From the roar of the crowd during baseball and football games to the electric atmosphere of concerts and events, the Coliseum is more than just a stadium—it is a symbol of Oakland’s resilience, diversity, and passion. The Coliseum’s central location to the Oakland Airport, freeway, BART, train, and bus lanes makes it ideal for hosting sports fans.

As the chair of the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum Authority, the board that manages the Coliseum, I have advocated for its continued use and worked to establish partnerships that benefit our community. The return of the Roots to Oakland at this iconic venue is a testament to our city’s enduring spirit and commitment to fostering community pride.

Soccer, the world’s largest and fastest-growing sport, uniquely unites people from all walks of life. The Oakland Roots have always been more than just a soccer team. They embody the values and aspirations of our city, championing social justice, equity, and community engagement. Their dedication to positively impacting both on and off the field has resonated deeply with fans and residents alike. By choosing to play at the Coliseum, the Roots ensure that professional sports remain a vibrant part of Oakland’s cultural fabric and reaffirm their commitment to our community.

This move comes at a pivotal time for the Coliseum. The Roots’ decision to play their 2025 season at the Coliseum brings excitement. It signals a fresh start and a renewed purpose for the stadium, ensuring it continues to be a hub of activity and a source of pride for Oakland.

The Roots’ presence at the Coliseum will not only bring the thrill of professional soccer to our city but also significant economic benefits. From job retention to increased tourism, the positive ripple effects will be felt across Oakland. Local businesses will see fans flock to the stadium, and the sense of community will be strengthened as we come together to support our team. This is a hopeful and optimistic time for our city.

Adding to the excitement, World Cup soccer is coming to the region in 2026. This global event will further elevate the profile of soccer in our area and inspire a new generation of fans and players. The Roots’ presence at the Coliseum will undoubtedly contribute to the growing enthusiasm for the sport.

As we prepare for this exciting new chapter, I encourage all Oakland and East Bay residents to rally behind the Roots. Let’s fill the stands, cheer our hearts out, and show the world what it means to be part of the Oakland community. Together, we can create unforgettable memories and continue to build a brighter future for our city. This is a time for unity and excitement.

See you at the Oakland Coliseum!

Councilmember At-Large and Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who is the Vice Mayor of Oakland, was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook (https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

Out of the Closet and Into City Hall

Published on September 5, 2024