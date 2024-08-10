Opening Ceremonies Official Watch Party with NBC Bay Area & Bay Area Sports Organizing Committee

(left to right ) Bay Area Sports Organizing Committee Executive Director/

CEO Anne Cribbs, Olympian Barbra Higgins, Beth Schnitzer, and Olympian Marilyn King at the official Open Ceremonies Watch Party in San Ramon on Friday, July 26

Beth Schnitzer of SpritzSF, who has been covering Paris 2024 for the San Francisco Bay Times, was among those at the Opening Ceremonies Official Watch Party with NBC Bay Area & the Bay Area Sports Organizing Committee on July 26. The event was held at THE LOT at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon.

Olympians from former USA Teams attended, giving the party extra star quality. Some of these former Olympians, such as fencer Barbra Higgins—an out and proud member of our LGBTQ+ community—have participated in events presented by the Bay Times at The Academy SF for the monthly Divas & Drinks series.

The athletes and guests watched on a giant screen the dramatic Opening Ceremonies that included boats from different countries floating down the Seine. Attendees also were able to enjoy a meet-and-greet with NBC Bay Area’s Chris Chmura. The Olympic athletes posed for pictures at a selfie station. Games and prizes were also part of the event.

For Beth, who was interviewed by NBC and featured in the network’s coverage, the night provided a great chance to connect with athletes just days ahead of her flight to Paris to experience the Summer Olympics there firsthand with her niece Lexi.

From Paris to the Castro

Published on August 8, 2024