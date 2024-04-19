PRC 2nd Annual Open House

Photos by Rink



A celebration of the PRC Integrated Services Center’s 5th anniversary was held on site at 170 9th Street on Wednesday, April 3. Guests enjoyed the opportunity to meet PRC’s staff and see first-hand the range of life-changing services offered.



Also welcoming guests were members of the popular Bare Chest Calendar annual fundraiser project.















Chief Executive Officer Chuan Teng recognized the generosity, dedication, and commitment of key volunteers and supporters, including Joey Castenada, Kippy Marks, Troy Brunet, Neil Figurelli, Suzanne Ford, “UK” Jouke Lanning, Liam Mayclem, Bobbee Trans Mooreman, Nguyen Pham, John Shumacher, Jimmy Strano, and Stan Wong.



A special shout out was given to San Francisco Bay Times columnist Joanie Juster, who was recognized as a “Volunteer Extraordinaire.” Also introduced was PRC staff member Tehya Fernandez, who became the organization’s first Housing Navigator and was acknowledged as a “superstar” in breaking down barriers to assist clients in securing housing.

https://prcsf.org/

Published on April 18, 2024