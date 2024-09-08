Queer in Oakland

Compiled by Marsha H. Levine–

Oakland has become, in many ways, even more LGBTQ+ diverse than San Francisco, and with the upcoming 14th Annual LGBTQ+ Oakland Pride Parade and Festival, which will be showcased on Sunday, September 8, from 11 am until 6 pm.

More than that one celebration each year, Oakland’s rich culture is present every day.

Certainly, one of the keystones of the community is the Oakland LGBTQ+ Community Center, whose mission is dedicated to enhancing and sustaining the well-being of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) individuals, our families and allies, by providing educational, social, and health-related activities, programs and services.

Founded in June 2017 by Jeff Myers and Joe Hawkins, it is one of very few centers established nationally by African Americans, and first in the State of California. Offering various services, including a health center, they’ve enjoyed amazing growth and robust engagement. Plan to stop by the center at 3207 Lakeshore Avenue, (entrance on Rand Avenue) during their office hours (Monday–Friday, noon to 6 pm) or during scheduled events posted on their calendar: https://bit.ly/3ZbyGnE

Looking for a resource guide for queer cultural events and businesses in Oakland? New to the area and want to find community? Check out Queer in Oakland for places to eat, shop, meet, engage ( www.queerinoakland.com/ ).

One can also pull up a listing of LGBTQ+ activities by searching for queer and Oakland using the Eventbrite app.

Is the nightlife more your style and interest? Here’s a story about the emerging scene presented earlier this year by KQED, the San Francisco Bay Area’s leading nonprofit radio station: https://bit.ly/3Z4esME

Oakland Pride

Published on September 5, 2024