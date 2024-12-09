Radical Acts of Joy

By Joanie Juster–

For months I’ve been writing about the election, and warning of the potential consequences. Much of what I’ve written about is dark and serious stuff. Since November 6, many of us have been experiencing fear, anger, depression, anxiety, and, frankly, exhaustion. Many of us poured all our time and energy into an election that didn’t produce the results we had hoped for, and are now justly fearful of what will happen to our country come January 21, especially those among us who are directly under attack.

I’m reminded of the term “anticipatory grief,” an intense feeling of grief or loss prior to the actual loss. That feeling is getting worse with each passing day that brings news of yet more wildly inappropriate and unqualified cabinet appointments, and the incoming administration’s eagerness to follow the Project 2025 playbook.

Well, enough is enough. It’s time to flip the switch.

Those feelings of fear and hopelessness that are weighing us down are exactly what they are hoping for. They want us to feel afraid. They want us to feel intimidated, and exhausted, and they want us to feel hopeless. They want us to forget our own power.

To which I say, hell no. I’m not letting them rob me of my joy. In the face of such a blatant attack on our hopes and dreams, joy is a radical act of resistance. Spreading joy becomes our patriotic duty.

Let us dive headlong into this holiday season with more love, more festivity, more generosity, more glitter, than ever before. Celebrate the season, and lift up those around us. Joy is our secret strength, and love and kindness are our superpowers that will get us through the difficult times ahead. Our joy is our greatest defense against their barrage of hate and fear.

Practicing Radical Kindness Every Day

In 2017, I started supporting a local organization whose work seemed particularly relevant during an administration that was actively sowing division and hate between people of different races, faiths, and countries of origin. The San Francisco Interfaith Council (SFIC) stood up against the Muslim bans, and other actions taken by that administration that were discriminatory and harmful. But looking into their history revealed an even broader mission: “Celebrating our diverse faiths and spiritual traditions, the San Francisco Interfaith Council brings people together to build understanding and serve our community.”

That part about serving our community is simply stated, but profoundly lived. SFIC was born out of civic crises. Starting with organizing emergency homeless shelters in 1988 in response to the city’s burgeoning homelessness crisis, then coordinating relief efforts after the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, the SFIC by 1992 incorporated as a nonprofit. Their ongoing community work includes working closely with local government and civic agencies to respond to emergencies and health crises, in addition to working with over 800 congregations, and faith-based social service agencies. They work hard every day to provide comfort and support to the most vulnerable among us, centering their work on civil rights, housing affordability, disaster preparedness, and immigration defense. They are also a welcoming organization, with LGBTQ+ congregations and leaders well-represented in their membership.

On November 26, I attended their annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast, an inspiring morning where San Francisco’s diversity and strength were on full display. Speakers, including Mayor London Breed and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, spoke of SFIC’s history of helping our city during times of crisis, and also honored one of SFIC’s founders, Rita Semel, who, at 103, is still actively engaged in its work.

While celebrating SFIC’s 35 years of service, Executive Director Michael Pappas also brought up “the elephant in the room”—the looming crisis of the incoming administration. Bishop Jeff Johnson, of the Sierra Pacific Synod of Evangelical Lutheran Church of San Francisco, put it bluntly: “There is a storm coming.” The closing prayer was given by the venerable Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown of the historic Third Baptist Church. At 83, Rev. Brown, who studied and marched with his friend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has weathered many such storms. Thus, his words carried the weight of hard-lived experience when he admonished us, “Make sure each of us becomes a first responder.”

To learn more about SFIC and to support their important work:

https://tinyurl.com/SFIC24

Code Tenderloin: Joy to the City

More joy! Come to Chase Center’s Thrive City (1725 3rd Street, San Francisco) on Saturday, December 7, from 2–6 pm for Code Tenderloin and Assemblymember Matt Haney’s second annual toy drive and celebration, Joy to the City. The holiday festivities will also include free ice skating, live performances, and holiday family photos. And, of course, they need volunteers to help create the holiday magic for all the families who will be attending. Sign up to attend or to volunteer here: https://tinyurl.com/CTJTTC24

Wishing you all radical joy this holiday season.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

