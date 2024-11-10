Rally to Save Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy

When the list of thirteen schools being considered for possible closures or mergers in the 2025–2026 school year was released in mid-October by the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD), parents, friends, and supporters of the Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy (HMCRA) responded with calls to “Save Our School!”

On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, in conjunction with a scheduled visit to the school by SFUSD officials to hear concerns about the closure, a community march and rally, organized by the Castro Merchants Association, was held. Beginning with a walk from Cliff’s Variety through the neighborhood and to the school, the event was planned as a statement of community unity and a stand for education, inclusion, and civil rights.

Students joined adults in the lively but peaceful protest held with the goal of sending a significant signal to then School Superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne and all attending. Just a few days later, on October 19, Dr. Wayne resigned. Dr. Maria Su on the same day was announced as the new superintendent (https://bit.ly/40zIrg7).

Published on November 7, 2024