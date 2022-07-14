San Francisco Bay Times Contingent for SF Pride Parade 2022

On Sunday, June 26, the San Francisco Bay Times broke an SF Pride Parade record when it presented the oldest known dignitary ever to be featured in the event. National Park Service icon Betty Reid Soskin, who retired as a Park Ranger earlier this year at age 100, was a highlight of the contingent. She is the daughter of SF Pride Board Member and transgender activist Di’ara Reid. Both are close friends of 2022 SF Pride Grand Marshal and entertainer/educator Melanie DeMore, whose brightly hued festive vehicle was just ahead of the convertible transporting Soskin.

Some Soskin supporters donned Rosie the Riveter attire, signifying Soskin’s involvement in World War II work efforts and also her visionary leadership in helping to establish the Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park in Richmond. https://www.nps.gov/rori/index.htm

The contingent also included other notables, including retired Supervisory Park Ranger Elizabeth Tucker, an LGBTQ trailblazer who helped to found the Gay and Lesbian Association of the National Park Service; former SF Pride Grand Marshal and Spectrum Queer Media founder Kin Folkz; Celebrity Cruises executive LaTonya Lawson; television and radio personalities Jan Wahl and Liam Mayclem; Pink Triangle project Founder Patrick Carney and his husband Hossein; Out & Equal Founder Selisse Berry; AGUILAS Executive Director Dr. Eduardo Morales; marriage equality activists John Lewis and Stuart Gaffney, whose efforts helped to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide; Lauren Hewitt, the owner of the former Baybrick Inn, one of the last lesbian-focused guest houses and bars in San Francisco; and Bay Times Publishers Dr. Betty Sullivan and Jennifer Viegas, Bay Times founding news editor Randy Alfred, and columnist Sister Dana Van Inquity, who enthusiastically blew kisses toward paradegoers.

Supporting the large contingent were volunteers, led by managers Karen Bardsley, Warren Alderson and his husband Steve, Juan Davila, Monette Shirley, Laura Martel, and Marla Foreman.

Supporting the contingent this year were NAPA Cellars, the UCSF National Center of Excellence in Women’s Health, Extreme Pizza, La Méditerranée, and Grubstake. The Bay Times wishes to thank all who made this year’s contingent possible, including community supporter Robert Holgate.

Published on July 14, 2022