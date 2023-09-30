Singer and Activist Linda Tillery Is Back! Video From Celebration Marking Her Return to Performing

Renowned singer and activist Linda Tillery was honored during a star-studded benefit at The Academy SF on September 30, 2023. The event, held in the venue’s East Wing, marked her return to performing this month after a lengthy health hiatus. The celebration—following her sold-out show on her birthday at The Freight in Berkeley—was part of the monthly Divas & Drinks @ The Academy series co-presented by the San Francisco Bay Times and The Academy.

Among the performers joining Linda were Diane Amos, Melanie DeMore, Barbara Higbie, Terrie Odabi, Dr. Dee Spencer, Sharon Washington, DJ Rockaway presented by Olivia Travel, and others. In the following clip, Linda jams on the Al Green hit “Ride, Sally, Ride” with Barbara, Terrie, Dee, and more:

Photo of Linda Tillery: Irene Young



Donna Sachet served as emcee for the event, which included the history-making announcement that the cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley all declared September 29, 2023, to be Linda Tillery Day! That news was jointly announced by Donna, Barbara, SF Commissioner Debra Walker, SF Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan (via video), and Oakland Legislative Analyst Edward Wright.

Many other noted, accomplished individuals were in the audience to honor Linda, such as Alex U. Inn, poet Mona Webb, DJ Christie James of iHeartRadio, Elizabeth Tucker of the National Park Service and the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historic Park, LaTonya Lawson from Celebrity Cruises, Beth Schnitzer of SpritzSF, Emily Winston of Boichik Bagels (named the best in the U.S. by The New York Times), Olga Garcia of the Golden Gate Business Association, and so many others. It was a memorable evening in celebration of the legendary Linda.

The next Divas & Drinks will be held on October 27, 2023. It will be a Halloween party featuring the many talented women of the Shake It Booty Band. Reserve your spot here.