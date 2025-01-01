Jason Brock Brings International Star Power to San Francisco

Singer Jason Brock, an X-Factor finalist with one of the most impressive vocal ranges on the planet, has moved back to San Francisco after a long stay in Tokyo. There he is a popular performer featured in television shows, clubs, and more. Although he is in Japan for January 2025, he will soon be returning to the city by the bay and we are grateful for that!

Many of us first heard him perform on X-Factor back in 2012.

Jason Brock on X-Factor.

Always out and proud, he performed the National Anthem at the 2024 San Francisco Giants Pride Day game.

Jason Brock performs the National Anthem at the 2024 SF Giants Pride Day game.

The San Francisco Bay Times and the Golden Gate Business Association were honored to have him perform at their 2024 holiday party at The Academy SF. Watch him sing “All I Want for Christmas Is You, and “Hanukkah in Santa Monica.”

We look forward to seeing Jason at Martuni’s and other Bay Area venues in the months to come. He is one of the city’s greatest talents, and also one of the kindest and most professional artists too. For more information, go to Jason Brock Vocals.