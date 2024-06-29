Statement From Vice President Kamala Harris for the San Francisco Bay Times Concerning SF Pride 2024

“Everyone has a right to be who they are and love who they love, openly and with pride. This year marked 20 years since I officiated some of the

nation’s first same-sex marriages as District Attorney of San Francisco. Eighteen years later, thanks to the relentless advocacy of so many leaders, over many decades, President Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act, and together we safeguarded everyone’s right to marry who they love. While we have come far, we know there is still so much work to do. This Pride Month, as we witness continued attacks on LGBTQI+ rights, let us remember that the freedoms must be fought and won every generation.

To the LGBTQI+ people of America—you are not alone, and President Biden and I stand with you as we march ahead.”

https://tinyurl.com/nh5uszfd

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a pride event, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Vice President’s Residence in Washington, D.C.

Published on June 27, 2024