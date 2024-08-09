Take Me Home: 8.8.24

Sky’s future is as bright as her name! This young girl is new to the SF SPCA, and she’s already made a lasting impression with her curiosity and intelligence. From the moment she arrived, Sky has shown an eagerness to learn and adapt. Her sweet and social nature means she eagerly approaches and interacts with everyone she meets, making her a favorite among staff and visitors alike.

Sky

Sky is not just a pretty face; she’s smart too! She already knows basic cues like “sit,” and she’s eager to learn more. Her enthusiasm for exploring her surroundings and engaging with people suggests she’ll thrive in a loving home that continues her positive reinforcement training. With the right guidance and care, Sky is destined to become an exceptional forever companion, ready to bring joy and companionship to her new family. Don’t wait for a rainy day—come meet Sky today and see for yourself what a wonderful addition she could be to your family.

Visit Sky at the SF SPCA! We welcome visitors from 11 am–6 pm (Wednesday–Sunday) and 1 pm–6 pm on Tuesdays. Please note, we are closed on Mondays. We look forward to introducing you to Sky!



Take Me Home with You!

Published on August 8, 2024