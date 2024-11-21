Take Me Home With You: 11.21.24







Looking for a Loyal Companion? Meet Jazz!

At 9.5 years young, Jazz, a spirited miniature pinscher mix, proves that age is just a number. With a heart as golden as her twilight years, Jazz greets everyone with a wagging tail and sparkling eyes. Her zest for life is infectious, and her curiosity keeps her exploring the world around her. Whether it’s belly rubs, gentle strolls, or snuggling on the couch, Jazz thrives on love and attention. She’s the perfect blend of playful and affectionate, ready to shower her future family with loyalty and joy.

Not sure if you’re ready for a lifelong commitment? The SF SPCA’s Foster-to-Adopt program has you covered. Take Jazz home for a one-week trial and see if her friendly paws fit perfectly in your life. It’s a no-pressure way to find out if this charming senior is your ideal match.

Ready to meet your new best friend? Visit Jazz at the SF SPCA’s Mission Campus, open Wednesday to Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Tuesday from 1 pm to 6 pm (closed Mondays). For more details, email: adoptions@sfspca.org

Don’t miss the chance to bring home a bundle of love wrapped in a petite, playful package! https://www.sfspca.org/adoptions/

Published on November 21, 2024