Take Me Home with You: 7.25.24

Meet Boulder: Your New Best Friend!

It’s not just a rock, it’s a Boulder! Beautiful and brave Boulder is a gentle soul with an endearing personality and irresistible puppy dog eyes. She loves chicken and shows her gratitude with plenty of pets and kisses. Volunteers describe her as “a total sweetheart” who prefers human affection over playtime. Boulder enjoys short walks and plenty of time to sunbathe and soak up the love.

Boulder would thrive in a quiet neighborhood, as she’s a bit of an introvert and prefers a peaceful environment. This unique Boulder is truly one of a kind. Don’t wait. Adopt her today!

Foster-to-Adopt!

Not sure if Boulder is the perfect fit? Try fostering her! Take Boulder home for a week with the intention of adopting her. If things don’t work out, you can always bring her back. Interested? Visit us or contact us at adoptions@sfspca.org to learn more.

Come meet Boulder at the SF SPCA! We welcome visitors from 11 am–6 pm (Wednesday–Sunday) and 1 pm–6 pm on Tuesdays. Please note, we are closed on Mondays.

Published on July 25, 2024