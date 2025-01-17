Recent Comments

    The Changer and the Changed 50th Anniversary Concerts

    Photos by Irene Young

    In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the iconic album The Changer and the Changed, legendary singer/songwriter Cris Williamson presented two sold-out concerts at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley on January 11 and 12, 2025. The album, originally released by Olivia Records in 1975, became one of the best-selling independent albums of all time and is considered a seminal work of the women’s music genre.
    http://www.criswiliamson.com

    Published on January 16, 2025