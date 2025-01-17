The Changer and the Changed 50th Anniversary Concerts

Photos by Irene Young

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the iconic album The Changer and the Changed, legendary singer/songwriter Cris Williamson presented two sold-out concerts at the Freight & Salvage in Berkeley on January 11 and 12, 2025. The album, originally released by Olivia Records in 1975, became one of the best-selling independent albums of all time and is considered a seminal work of the women’s music genre.

Published on January 16, 2025