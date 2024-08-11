The First California Statewide Recognition of Transgender History Month

The Transgender District—the first legally recognized transgender district in the world—recently announced the first California statewide recognition of Transgender History Month this August 2024. The historic celebration honors the significant contributions and achievements of transgender individuals throughout history and celebrates their role as trailblazers in the fight for justice and equality.

Assemblyman Matt Haney (top) and City of San Francisco Office of Transgender Initiatives Director Honey Mahogany (right) addressed participants and members of the press attending the State of California’s Transgender History Month launch ceremony held in Sacramento on Monday, August 5.

In 2021, activist Jupiter Peraza and The Transgender District spearheaded efforts to recognize August as “Transgender History Month” in the City and County of San Francisco. Supported by the City and County of San Francisco’s Office of Transgender Initiatives (OTI) and the Women’s Foundation of California, this advocacy culminated in the official recognition of this important month that affirms the ongoing presence of transgender people in San Francisco and around the world.

“Transgender History Month celebrates the courage to live authentically,” said Breonna McCree, Co-Executive Director of The Transgender District. “(It) celebrates the bravery and resilience of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals, ensuring their stories are honored, their voices heard, and their contributions recognized throughout history. Transgender history is America’s history.”

With today’s political climate, where our community continues to face relentless attacks, violence, and discrimination, particularly against transgender people of color and our youth, celebrating this historic moment is more crucial than ever.

Transgender District Co-Executive Director Carlo Gómez Arteaga added that Transgender History Month is important for “lifting up the voices of those who protested during the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot, the first documented uprising of trans and queer folks fighting back against police brutality and discrimination San Francisco. A fight that shifted the landscape of activism should be celebrated.” He added that it represents our strength, achievements, and unyielding pursuit for trans liberation.

On July 30, 2024, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted in support of the Transgender History Month Resolution. On August 1 in San Francisco and on August 5 in Sacramento, flag raising ceremonies were held at the California State Capitol and San Francisco City Hall to symbolize solidarity and recognition for the transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC) community. The City Hall & the State Capitol were both illuminated in transgender flag colors.

California State Capitol

Event Highlights for Transgender History Month

The following events are just some of the many related to Transgender History Month that will take place in the coming days and weeks:

• Expansive (August 8 and August 9, 7:30 pm, A.C.T. Strand Theater): This is an annual showcase in partnership with Opera Parallele that features vocal and instrumental performances by transgender and nonbinary classical artists.

• Sounds of the Tenderloin featuring Voodoo Woman Andrea Horne (August 15, 6 pm–8 pm, The Tenderloin Museum): Sounds of the Tenderloin aims to bring the Tenderloin community and San Francisco community together through live performances that explore the Tenderloin’s rich history.



• Entrepreneur Graduation (August 22, 5 pm–8 pm, A.C.T Strand Theater): The Transgender District is excited to present this year’s graduates of its Entrepreneurship Accelerator Program and invite the public to come learn more about their entrepreneurial journey and new business launches.



• Riot Party (August 24, 12 pm–5 pm, Kapwa Gardens): The Riot Party is an annual celebration commemorating the anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riot of 1966. This event brings the LGBTQ community together to celebrate the riot that redefined the history of freedom and rights for queer and transgender people in San Francisco.



Throughout August, the transgender community and allies will engage in a series of cultural events and community-building activities aimed at raising awareness and fostering solidarity. Community members and supporters are encouraged to join the celebration by attending events, sharing information with their networks, and supporting The Transgender District’s mission through donations or volunteer opportunities. These events are designed to celebrate the rich history of transgender individuals while advocating for visibility and equality.



For more information: https://www.transgenderdistrictsf.com

