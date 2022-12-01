The Gift of Estate Planning

By Jay Greene, Esq., CPA–

What is the best gift you have ever received? Did that gift make you feel happy and appreciated? Gifts are a great way to show someone that they are important to you, and they even have the ability to change someone’s life.

Finding the perfect gift usually requires more effort than ordering online with a two-day shipping guarantee. Gifting is not the easiest task, however, there is one universally appreciated gift that has stood the test of time.

The Ultimate Gift

The expectation with all gifts is to provide some emotional value. As with most things, the gift will likely have real-world value as well. If you want to capture all these features, we might have exactly what you are looking for.

An estate plan is an all-encompassing gift that is sure to please you and your loved ones. There are countless benefits to an estate plan such as having a plan for your assets, choosing people to make important life decisions should you need help, and peace of mind for everyone involved.

Creating an estate plan will set you up for success. An estate plan will ensure you have a plan during your lifetime, and for after your death. While you will benefit from the initial planning stages, the true beneficiaries will be the loved ones you designate in your plan.

How to Gift Estate Planning

Gifting an estate plan will be different than the conventional method of giving gifts. You can’t stuff it in a stocking, it won’t show up in a carboard box, and you probably won’t wrap it with a bow on top. In fact, gifting an estate plan is much easier than you might expect.

The estate plan is created for you and the benefit of your loved ones involved in your plan. When creating an estate plan, you must carefully consider which people you wish to include, such as choosing who will make the important financial and health decisions for you when you are unable to make them yourself. Similarly, you will need to designate who will receive your assets when you pass away. So, how do you gift the estate plan?

This holiday season is an opportunity to share your goals and concerns with loved ones. Holiday dinners are the perfect time to inform your loved ones and agents of your wishes. You can share your intentions and request them to take part in your plan. This is often a flattering gesture for those who will serve as one of your agents. It shows that you trust them and want them to be there for you when needed. The beneficiaries to your assets will also feel appreciated that you want them to receive a potentially life-changing amount of wealth that you worked hard to accumulate.

The next step is to get started with your estate plan. This is as simple as contacting an experienced estate planning attorney and sharing your goals. Our office offers free initial assessments for all estate planning matters. You may reach us by calling our phone number 415-905-0215, or by scanning the QR code in our ad. We are able to offer suggestions on the best planning options for you, and give a reasonable timeline to ensure your plan is completed when you need it to be. We look forward to hearing from you!

Statements In Compliance with California Rules of Professional Conduct: The materials in this article have been prepared by Attorney Jay Greene, with contributions by Paralegal Andreas Altamirano, for educational purposes only and are not legal advice. This information does not create an attorney-client relationship. Individuals should consult with an estate planning and elder law attorney for up-to-date information for their individual plans.

Jay Greene, Attorney, CPA, is the founder of Greene Estate, Probate, & Elder Law Firm based in San Francisco, and is focused on helping LGBT individuals, couples, and families plan for their future, protect their assets, and preserve their wealth. For more information and to schedule an assessment, visit: https://assetprotectionbayarea.com/

Trust Essentials

Published on December 1, 2022