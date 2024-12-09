The History of the Mai Tai Evidences Oakland’s Spirit of Innovation

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Council Member at Large—

In September 2024, we celebrated the remarkable legacy of Bruce Lee in Oakland, acknowledging the city’s pivotal role in shaping his martial arts and film journey with a ceremonial street renaming. I am also proud to have authored legislation that recognizes another gem of Oakland’s history: the Mai Tai cocktail. The Mai Tai was created 80 years ago at Trader Vic’s restaurant, which once graced San Pablo in Oakland, California. The legislation not only showcases the rich hospitality heritage of our city, but also highlights Oakland’s spirit of innovation across all sectors of the economy.

The Mai Tai cocktail has fascinated the world of spirits and cocktails since it was first created at that original Oakland-based Trader Vic’s. The tropical concoction, featuring a balance of bitter and sweet flavors with a base of rum, played a crucial role in popularizing tiki drinks in the 1950s and 1960s. At the peak of its popularity, the world’s rum supply was in high demand. Victor J. Bergeron, a restaurateur, invented the cocktail, and it became the signature drink at Trader Vic’s. Today, Trader Vic’s is a well-known name with locations worldwide and is closely associated with tiki bar culture.

In 1934, with an investment of $500, Bergeron opened his initially small restaurant at 65th Avenue and San Pablo, serving comfort foods for lunch and dinner and beers and whiskeys. As his clientele grew, so did his restaurant, expanding space and menu options. After visiting this establishment, famed San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen proclaimed that the “best restaurant in San Francisco is in Oakland.”

In August 1944, while experimenting with tropical flavors, Bergeron developed the concoction we know today as the Mai Tai. It received its name from a friend of Bergeron who, after trying the experimental cocktail, shouted, “Mai Tai roa ac,” Tahitian for “out of this world the best.” As the Mai Tai’s reputation grew, clientele worldwide sought Trader Vic’s innovative tropical cocktails, renowned rendition of Polynesian food, and kitschy South Pacific theme.

The Mai Tai has established itself as a beloved cocktail in bars globally. Trader Vic’s is a family-run brand with over 25 locations, including cities like Munich, Tokyo, and Dubai. Excitingly, Trader Vic’s is set to make a comeback in Oakland, with plans to open a new restaurant at the Oakland International Airport in 2025, marking another chapter in its storied legacy.

Oakland is a vibrant, diverse, and creative community that deserves to be celebrated as the birthplace of the Mai Tai. I am proud to have championed the legislation that honors its creation and the city’s legacy of innovation and hospitality.

As we continue to honor the importance of building culture and community in Oakland, the effort should also include celebrating, uplifting, and growing our hospitality industry, entertainment, and iconic foods and drinks that have a strong history in Oakland. Honoring and supporting our innovators helps expand our economy, jobs, opportunity, and revenue, and uplifts the community.

Councilmember At-Large Rebecca Kaplan was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://tinyurl.com/2dtjmazc) and Facebook ( https://tinyurl.com/2p9dd5ta).

