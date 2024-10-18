The POUNCE! Project: Raising Awareness for Women’s Rights and Supporting Kamala Harris’ Campaign for President

To raise awareness for women’s rights, Margot Duane—an internationally published photographer—has launched The POUNCE! Project, a documentary portrait series that celebrates the agency and diversity of the Cat Lady movement.

The project is designed to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ groundbreaking campaign for the presidency.

Kimberly Ellis and her cat Agave

Margot Duane/The Pounce! Project

“The POUNCE! Project is a rallying cry, and a celebration as well as a call for solidarity, in the face of threats to women’s fundamental rights permeating our current political culture,” said Duane. “Our time is meow.”

POUNCE! Portrait Packages

Duane is planning to photograph Cat Ladies in the Bay Area, in the first phase. POUNCE! Portrait Packages include a documentary-style photo session with Cat Ladies and their beloved felines. Three magazine-quality, high resolution digital images (with and without kitty) will be included for a $450 fee.

Amy Critchett and her cat Chloe

Margot Duane/The Pounce! Project



A $50 contribution from each session will be donated to Harris’ historic campaign for president. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to have their photos and personal messages to Harris included in a book that will be presented directly to her.

“I’m proud to support this artistic and impactful initiative to elevate women and shine a light on our fight for our fundamental rights,” said Kimberly Ellis, Director at the City & County of San Francisco Department on the Status of Women.

mer Cindy Emch and her cat Monty

Margot Duane/The Pounce! Project

Cat Lady Movement Background

“Cat Lady” is an insult usually reserved for women without children who share their homes with cats. A 2021 interview with Senator JD Vance recently resurfaced (with Tucker Carlson) in which Vance used the term “Childless Cat Ladies” to describe Harris and other politicians who don’t have biological children.

“I love the POUNCE! Campaign for mobilizing strong cat women to support Kamala for President,” said Tiffany Shlain, Bay Area-based artist and Emmy-nominated filmmaker.

Tiffany Shlain and her cat Midnight

Margot Duane/The Pounce! Project

About Margot Duane

Margot Duane’s photography has been included in acclaimed publications such as TIME, Rolling Stone, and Forbes. She has photographed Hollywood royalty, political icons, and the occasional alley cat. She believes in the power of imagery as a catalyst for change. For over two decades, Duane has been telling human stories that inspire and capture the unique traits that make her subjects special.

For more information about The POUNCE! Project, please visit

https://www.margotduane.com/pounce

Bridget Cromwell and her cat Arthur Miller

Mary Choy and her cat Chimichanga

Published on October 17, 2024