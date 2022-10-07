The Status of Older Latinx LGBTQ+ Individuals in the U.S.

By Eduardo Morales, Ph.D.–

Little is written about older Latinx LGBTQ+ individuals in the U.S. The serious omissions foster a sense of invisibility that, in turn, negatively impact this community and its access to resources. While some older Latinx LGBTQ+ people were born in the U.S. and developed their primary identities here, others migrated to the U.S. under varying conditions of obtaining documentation or of being undocumented.

Many migrants were in situations that were life-threatening, necessitating their leaving their countries of origin. The cultural characteristics and acculturation that affect Latinx individuals in general also apply to Latinx LGBTQ+ elders, with them being less likely to have social support and more likely to experience victimization and neglect for not only being Latinx but also for being LGBTQ+. This facilitates conditions and symptoms of trauma, affecting their ability to cope and manage the social injustices they face.

Additionally, Latinx LGBTQ+ elders face challenges impacting the general aging U.S. population, such as concerns over health needs, affordable living conditions, and finances. Many Latinx LGBT seniors lose friends and support systems while having limited resources to manage problems faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, monkeypox (MPX) outbreak, and ongoing long-term HIV/AIDS epidemic. Self-identification as LGBTQ+ can itself pose difficulties for those who would prefer such information to remain personal and private.

Historical events can be triggers that shape preferred coping styles in addressing trauma. The majority of reported LGBTQ+ murders in the world occur in Latin America (IACHR, 2015). According to Heartland Alliance, over 90% of acts of violence are directed toward gay males. Hence, those who migrate to the U.S. seeking political asylum are, in fact, trying to stay alive and avoiding being killed in their places of origin.

Recent traumatic events impacting Latinx LGBTQ+ individuals often cause such seniors to recollect their own personal past traumas and experiences, leading to distress and great anxiety. A recent example of an historical triggering event is the implementation of federal immigration policies that have mistreated Latin Americans who are seeking asylum in the U.S. Another example is the mass shooting that occurred on June 12, 2016, at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, and considered the worst in U.S. history at that time. This mass shooting resulted in 49 being killed and 53 being wounded, most of whom were Latinx LGBTQ+. Many foreign-born Latinx people fled their countries seeking safety and fleeing persecution in societies that overlook their rights and social justice for those who are LGBTQ+.

Despite changes in policy by the U.S. Surgeon General, Immigration and Naturalization Service officials continue to harass suspected LGBTQ+ people at the border. The situations can be traumatic and are usually unaddressed when migrants arrive and settle in the U.S. For Latinx LGBTQ+ elders, the sense of alienation due to ethnicity and age is therefore very marked. Several find themselves alone and feeling isolated, with many friends having moved away or died. Numerous services for the elderly in general—where one can find new friends, support, and participate in activities—have little to no training on issues facing elderly Latinx LGBTQ+ people.

In the 2013 National Hispanic Council on Aging report, a focus group participant was quoted as saying, “I think there is a huge problem with older persons, aside from rejection. Nobody wants to get near or talk to an LGBT person, even if they are in the same place … . There is a great deal of rejection of old persons. That is why those old men and women do not have support groups even among themselves.” Another participant said, “One of the great challenges that we have here is that you have the factor of being invisible in Los Angeles because … of ageism … and being old is not looked upon well, especially among men.”

San Francisco is fortunate to have the pioneering Openhouse nonprofit, which recently joined forces with On Lok for community day services. On October 12, a social event is planned and entitled Music from Mariachi Nueva Generación at 75 Laguna Courtyard in San Francisco from 2 to 3 pm. Openhouse ( https://www.openhousesf.org/ ) offers many other activities as well as social services. AGUILAS also warmly welcomes Latinx LGBTQ+ seniors to all of its program offerings: https://www.sfaguilas.org/

Eduardo Morales, Ph.D. is a Professor Emeritus, retired Distinguished Professor, and current adjunct professor at Alliant International University. He is a licensed psychologist and the Executive Director of AGUILAS, which he helped to found. AGUILAS is an award-winning program for Latinx LGBTQ+. Of Puerto Rican decent, Morales has received numerous honors including being named a Fellow of 12 Divisions of the American Psychological Association.

Nuestra Voz

Published on October 6, 2022