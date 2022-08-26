The Times They Are a-Changin’

By Joanie Juster–

“For as long as I could remember, the small cottage on Castro Street had been home.” One of my favorite books when I was a girl was Mama’s Bank Account, a heartwarming memoir of growing up in a close-knit Norwegian immigrant family on Castro Street in the 1920s. A commemorative brass plaque, part of the Rainbow Walk of Fame, was embedded in the sidewalk on Castro Street, near Castro Tarts, to mark the site of the family’s home.

Why do I mention this? Castro Street today would be unrecognizable to that immigrant family. And today’s Castro Street might be unrecognizable to someone 100 years from now.

The theme of change continues this week. It’s rarely easy, often emotional, but also, of course, inevitable.

Changes at Shanti

One of San Francisco’s longest-standing community-based nonprofits supporting people with HIV/AIDS and cancer is also going through a major change. On August 12, Kaushik Roy left Shanti after 14 years as Executive Director. Charlie Meade, who has served as Shanti’s Chief Development Officer, is currently serving as Interim Executive Director until a permanent replacement can be found.

Charlie came to Shanti in 2019 with an extensive background of 20 years in nonprofit administration and fundraising, after beginning his career in the social services sector, at a homeless shelter in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kaushik started with Shanti as a volunteer, in 2004, then joined the staff in 2006. During his long tenure, Shanti expanded its services to include women with any kind of cancer, welcomed Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) to its program of services, and created the LGBTQ+ Aging & Abilities Support Network (LAASN), which addresses social isolation as well as emotional, behavioral, and health challenges faced by LGBTQ+ older adults and adults with disabilities. During the COVID-19 lockdown, Shanti also stepped up to help coordinate meal and grocery deliveries to people in quarantine, with Kaushik spending long hours himself staffing the phones to make sure clients’ needs were being taken care of.

We wish Kaushik well as he pursues new adventures and more time with his family.

Changes at the Castro Theatre

A recent event made it clear that if you want to get people passionately engaged in an issue, propose changes to something they love.

On August 11, a town hall was held at the Castro Theatre. This was the first opportunity the general public had to hear about the proposed changes to the theatre from Another Planet Entertainment, the business that has taken over management and programming of the 100-year-old theatre, and is also overseeing the repairs and renovations to the building.

The event, originally scheduled from 6–7:30 pm, ran more than an hour overtime in order to provide an opportunity to speak for everyone who wanted to. And they certainly did want to. Dozens of people stood in line to wait for their 2-minute turn at the microphone. Many introduced themselves by sharing their Castro Theatre bona fides, sharing that they had been coming to the Castro for films and queer events for 10, 25, 50 years. Many spoke with nostalgia and passion of their experiences in the theatre. Some asked very specific questions about the plans for seating, programming, accessibility, and affordability for both local producers and patrons. And many expressed concerns that the theatre would no longer be a welcoming space for queer culture, community, and film.

There were many questions posed, but not many answers, as this was primarily a listening session. But one thing was clear from the meeting: the public wanted more transparency and more community input into the future of the beloved theatre. More meetings will be announced shortly; stay tuned for details.

Good Times for Good Causes

It may still be August, but Save-the-Date cards are already coming in for fall galas for nonprofits including Shanti (Compassion is Universal, October 13), PRC (Mighty Real, November 4), Transgender Law Center (Spark, October 13), the Transgender District (Riot Party, August 28) and more.

But in between these major events, grassroots fundraising goes on in this community every day. I recently attended two events that underscored for me the hard work and big hearts that keep this community going: the Imperial Council of San Francisco’s monthly fundraiser for their annual Charity Fund, and the Grand Ducal Council of San Francisco’s Anniversary Gala. These folks—and many others like them—are always raising money at ground level through drag shows, raffles, silent auctions, and many more creative means. And their hard work keeps many of our smaller nonprofits going, one check at a time. Their requests are often modest, but the good they do in the community is immeasurable. Please support them whenever you can.

Fundraising in Leather

Speaking of grassroots fundraising, with LeatherWalk coming up next month (September 18), the LEATHER & LGBTQ Cultural District will be hosting a launch party on Tuesday, August 30, at the SF Eagle, featuring treats from Mamabear’s Kitchen, and entertainment. For info: https://tinyurl.com/lwalk2022

Time to Give Back

For 43 years, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have supported the community with exuberance and compassion. While their outward appearance may be theatrical and fun, they take their mission of service to the community very seriously. Their record is legendary, and through their decades of hard work they have won the respect and love of the community as a trusted philanthropic charitable organization.

Sadly, they recently learned of a breach of that confidence within their own organization, as a member improperly took funds for their own personal use. These were funds raised by the Sisters for distribution to small grassroots groups that serve the community. Being strongly committed to transparency as part of their mission, the Sisters immediately issued a press release about this breach. Immediate steps were taken to prevent any further improper use of funds, the offending member was suspended, and legal counsel was engaged. After a demand for restitution went unanswered, a police report was filed.

They stated in the release: “The Sisters’ mission has always been to promulgate universal joy and expiate stigmatic guilt, and the funds we raise and disburse to the community are a sacred trust. To think that this trust may have been violated by one of our own shakes us to our core. We ask for your continued trust and support as we work vigorously to resolve this matter and make the SPI and the community whole.”

Folks, the Sisters have always been there for us, and so when they need help, it is only right that we step up to give back. They need our love, our trust, our support, and they also need help replacing the missing funds. A group of Saints—members of the community who have been honored by the Sisters for their service to the community—are planning The Saints Come Marching In: A Benefit for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Details have not been released yet, but keep an eye on this space once the date, location, and time have been announced.

Final Words

Elections are just around the corner, and the stakes have never been higher. Please consider getting involved, whether it be giving your time, your money, or both.

And for the latest updates on Monkeypox—vaccinations, treatment, prevention, and more—visit: www.sfaf.org/monkeypox

Stay safe, everyone.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

Published on August 25, 2022