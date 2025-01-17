Top of Your Stack 1.16.25

Playworld: A Novel (fiction – hardcover) by Adam Ross

In Playworld, 14-year-old actor Griffin Hurt navigates fame, family turmoil, and a dangerous affair in 1980s Manhattan. As the adults around him spiral into excess, Griffin struggles to find his footing.

Aflame: Learning From Silence (non-fiction – hardcover) by Pico Iyer

In Aflame, Pico Iyer reflects on decades of retreats to a Benedictine hermitage, finding clarity and joy in silence amid life’s upheavals. Iyer reveals how stillness can guide us to live, love, and face life’s deepest challenges with grace.

I Might Be in Trouble (fiction – hardcover) by Daniel Aleman

In this darkly comedic thriller, a struggling writer wakes up to find his date dead beside him and seizes the chaos as potential inspiration for his next novel. With the help of his quick-thinking agent, he must unravel the mystery, cover his tracks, and decide just how far he’s willing to go to reignite his career.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, January 18 @ 4 pm (non-ticketed – Corte Madera Store) Schuyler Bailar, author of He/She/They: How We Talk About Gender and Why It Matters

He/She/They by trans activist Schuyler offers a compassionate guide to understanding gender identity, addressing critical issues like pronouns, healthcare, and trans rights while celebrating trans joy and humanity.

Sunday, January 19 @ 4 pm (non-ticketed – Corte Madera store) Eleanor Vincent, author of Disconnected: Portrait of a Neurodiverse Marriage

Disconnected follows Eleanor and Lars as their late-life romance is tested by job loss, health crises, and the challenges of a neurodiverse marriage. Struggling to bridge the gap in understanding, Eleanor must decide whether to fight for their love or let go of her dream of happiness. Vincent will be joined in conversation by Elizabeth Styx.

Tuesday, January 21 @ 6 pm (non-ticketed – Corte Madera store) Senator Ron Wyden, author of It Takes Chutzpah: How to Fight Fearlessly for

Progressive Change

In It Takes Chutzpah, U.S. Senator Ron Wyden reclaims the bold spirit of “chutzpah” to inspire meaningful change. Sharing “12 Rules of Chutzpah,” he shows how courage, persistence, and alliances can protect values like free speech, healthcare, and the environment. Senator Wyden will be joined by Lisa Kay Solomon.

