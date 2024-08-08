Top of Your Stack: 8.8.24

Better Faster Farther: How Running Changed Everything We Know About Women (non-fiction – hardcover) by Maggie Mertens

From battling medical myths and media bias to setting records in ultramarathons today, this book reveals how women runners have redefined societal perceptions of strength and resilience, making strides in both sports and gender equality.

They Dream in Gold: A Novel (fiction – hardcover) by Mai Sennaar

This is a luminous debut about Bonnie and Mansour’s intercultural love story set in 1968 New York. When Mansour vanishes during a Spanish tour, Bonnie embarks on a powerful quest for belonging, exploring themes of love and shared humanity across decades and continents.

A Snake Falls to Earth (young adult fiction – paperback) by Darcie Little Badger

This is a stunning blend of Indigenous futurism and traditional Lipan Apache storytelling, following Nina, a Lipan girl, and Oli, a cottonmouth kid, whose worlds collide due to a catastrophic event. It’s a magical tale of monsters, magic, and family.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, August 13 @ 6 pm (ticketed – Corte Madera store & live online)



Melissa Urban, author of The New Whole30: The Definitive Plan to Transform Your Health, Habits, and Relationship With Food.

This is Melissa Urban’s updated guide to the Whole30 program, featuring a revamped philosophy, new foodbfreedom rules, and over 100 fresh recipes,bincluding 50 plant-based options.

Saturday, August 24 @ 11 am (ticketed Corte Madera store & live online)

FrancesbMayes, author of A Great Marriage In this poignant novel, a wedding is called off just days before the big event, sending two people and their families into turmoil. Dara and Austin’s whirlwind romance faces

unexpected challenges, as secrets threaten to unravel their plans, leading them to question whether a great romance can truly lead to a great marriage.

Tuesday, August 27 @ 6 pm (ticketed -Corte Madera store & live online)

Calahan Skogman, author of Blue Graffiti In Blue Graffiti, Calahan Skogman, known from Netflix’s Shadow and Bone, makes his poetic debut with a bluesy ode to the Beat generation. Set in Johnston, WI, the novel

follows Cash, a painter and construction worker, whose life changes when he meets the emerald-eyed Rose, leading to an intimate exploration of love, faith, and community in a modern take on a bygone era.

