Welcome to Pride 2022 in Oakland!

By Rebecca Kaplan, Oakland City Councilmember At-Large–

Pride festivals help celebrate, uplift and expand on the strength and resistance of the LGBTQ+ community in the face of abuse and oppression. The first pride festivals honored the uprising at the Stonewall Inn in New York, where a group led by trans people of color fought back against violence, abuse and police harassment. Over the years, these efforts have expanded across the country and beyond.

San Francisco has held large Pride events for decades. Pride festivals also started in Oakland, thanks to important community efforts over multiple years.

This year, Oakland Pride is back with multiple events. On Sunday, September 4, there will be Oakland Pride starting with a parade, and the following Sunday, September 11, there will be Pridefest Oakland.

Uptown Oakland will be full of the celebration of the LBGTQ+ community in all of its beautiful, vibrant, diverse, resilient glory. We continue to need to spread awareness of our rights and needs of LGBTQ+ community, honor ourselves, and support one another, and continue to work for justice and equality.

Oakland Pride: www.oaklandpride.org

Pridefest Oakland: https://pridefestoakland.com/

Councilmember At-Large and Council President Rebecca Kaplan, who is the Vice Mayor of Oakland, was elected in 2008 to serve as Oakland’s citywide Councilmember; she was re-elected in 2016 and 2020. She also serves on the Alameda County Transportation Commission (ACTC). Follow Councilmember Kaplan on Twitter @Kaplan4Oakland (https://twitter.com/Kaplan4Oakland) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/Kaplan4Oakland/).

Published on August 25, 2022

