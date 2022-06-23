Welcome to SF Pride!

By Supervisor Rafael Mandelman–

This year’s SF Pride theme is “Love Will Keep Us Together,” a reminder of how far we’ve come since the world stopped due to the COVID pandemic. For the first time since 2019, we are finally able to fully celebrate Pride with our families, both bio- and chosen.

Our city does Pride Month like no other. The month’s festivities feature different marches that celebrate the diversity of our LGBTQ+ community, events that educate our youth and honor the history of those who fought for our rights, and deeply significant traditions that bring us together.

At a time when queer people are threatened in places across this country and across the world, I am so grateful to represent a city that invests in and stands up for our queer communities. At City Hall, we’re announcing significant new investments to support San Francisco’s Getting to Zero HIV infections efforts and an unprecedented commitment to ending trans homelessness by 2027. And throughout San Francisco we’re seeing several “Pride firsts”—like the first Japantown Pride flag raising—as we continue our work to make Pride more inclusive for everyone.

Our work continues to educate, commemorate, and continue the fight for queer liberation. San Francisco will always serve as a beacon of inclusivity and a safe haven for those who want to live their most authentic lives.

I wish you a safe and happy Pride!

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, a former “San Francisco Bay Times” columnist, represents District 8 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Published on June 23, 2022