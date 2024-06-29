Welcome to the 2024 San Francisco Pride Parade & Celebration!

By Suzanne Ford and Nguyen Pham–

Welcome, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and indeed the world to San Francisco Pride 2024! This year’s theme is “Beacon of Love,” and it shines as a powerful reminder of our commitment to beam out a light of acceptance and understanding for all to see. As we gather in the heart of the Bay Area, we invite the world to join us in celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and the progress we’ve made towards equality.

Now, more than ever, we must shine that beacon for all to see. The mission of SF Pride is to educate the world, commemorate our heritage, celebrate our culture, and liberate our people. The pageantry, brilliant energy, and indomitable spirit of our community will be on full display, honoring our rich heritage and the diverse culture that make us who we are.

Join us on Sunday, June 30, and proclaim that this mission of radical inclusion is sacred. A 50,000-member parade will march down Market Street as one million people cheer us on.

Come to the celebration at the Civic Center on Saturday and Sunday of Pride weekend to enjoy multiple stages of entertainment, great food, and vendors together with friends, family, and allies to embrace the joy and resilience of our community.

Shine Bright! Happy Pride!

Suzanne Ford is the Executive Director of San Francisco Pride. Nguyen Pham is the President of the San Francisco Pride Board of Directors.

Published on June 27, 2024