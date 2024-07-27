Who’s on First? What’s on Second?

By Joanie Juster–

You can’t make this up. Summer 2024 so far has featured some of the wildest political shenanigans I’ve ever seen—and I lived through Watergate.

From the intense pile-on of ageist pearl-clutching that resulted from President Biden’s lower-than-low-key performance in the presidential debate on June 25, to the instant and equally intense whirlwind of misinformation, wild speculation, and conspiracy theories following the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, to the revelations of horrors proposed by Project 2025, these past few weeks have tested the limits of anyone who cares about our country, and which direction it will be headed in after the November elections.

The pre-election intensity level is getting ratcheted up to extreme levels, and it is only July. Stock up on Tums and Xanax now to be able to survive until November.

The Republic National Convention (RNC) is now history. Biden has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and is endorsing Kamala Harris. Things are changing daily, and by the time you read this, even more could have changed. I will not comment on the RNC, as I didn’t have the stomach to watch it.

But I do have a few things to say about the firestorm of misinformation and speculation that followed the shooting in Pennsylvania. It strengthened the fact that each of us has to take responsibility for how we consume and share information. In the age of social media, it is all too easy to get caught up in the frenzy. Try to take a minute, or two, or ten, to breathe, and remind yourself that someone has to be the grownup in the room. Within minutes of the shooting on July 13, social media was flooded with unfounded theories and speculation. Please don’t be the one sharing those.

And as for the major media: their insatiable need for clicks has led to a largescale abandonment of journalistic principles. Just compare the hundreds of articles and op-eds screaming for every last detail of Biden’s mental and physical health with the apparent lack of interest in his opponent’s health. Anyone who vies for the most demanding job in the world should have to prove they are up to it.

It should also be said that not all 80-year-olds need to be sent drifting off into the sunset in a Barcalounger. Think of octogenarian Mick Jagger tearing up the stage on his current tour. Age is just a number. It’s what you do with it that counts.

The View From Contingent #108

On June 30, I marched in the Pride Parade for the first time in several years, and it was every bit as glorious as I remembered. Our first-time contingent, comprising three small local cancer organizations—Bay Area Young Survivors, Cancer CarePoint, and Bay Area Cancer Connections—took on the challenge of being as fun and entertaining as the folks around us, while also getting across a serious message.

Last September I wrote here about cancer as an LGBTQ+ issue. While there isn’t as much data regarding cancer in LGBTQ+ communities as in general populations, the data we have seen so far indicates that LGBTQ+ people tend to have higher rates for certain cancers, and tend to have worse outcomes. This is largely due to the lack of access to affirming, inclusive health care. If you receive regular screenings, you are more likely to have cancer detected earlier and receive treatment earlier, leading to more effective treatment and better outcomes. If you don’t feel safe or welcome at the doctor’s office or local health clinic, or if your insurance company denies you coverage because of your gender identity, you are less likely to get the timely diagnosis and treatment that could save your life.

Access to welcoming, inclusive, timely health care is an equity issue. Fortunately, it is a fast-growing field of study and concern, and each year there are more resources available to help LGBTQ+ people find the culturally appropriate health care they need and deserve. As someone who works for an organization that provides services to people with breast or ovarian cancer, and that partners with other local organizations, I can tell you we are all out in the community doing a lot of education these days, helping people understand their risks, their options, and doing everything we can to make sure everyone feels welcome to come to us for the services they need.

As Contingent #108 marched down Market Street, we were overwhelmed by the response from the throngs along the route. People saw our signs: “Everyone is welcome here,” “No one should face cancer alone,” and poured a lot of love our way. While each of our organizations provides somewhat different services, we all help people navigate the challenges of cancer with respect and dignity—and all of us provide these services for free. If you or someone you love is facing cancer, give us a call:

Bay Area Cancer Connections:

https://www.bayareacancer.org/

BAYS (Bay Area Young Survivors):

https://bayareayoungsurvivors.org/

Cancer CarePoint:

https://www.cancercarepoint.org/

Save the Date for LeatherWalk 2024

Fall is just around the corner, and announcements are already coming in for key community events. The leather community is gearing up for LeatherWalk 2024, which will take place on Sunday, September 22. We’ll share more news about this event soon, but in the meantime, you can sign up to stay informed and receive updates about this year’s LeatherWalk as a Team Captain, Walker, Donor, or Volunteer by submitting your information at www.leatherwalk.org

Up Next

The stakes couldn’t possibly be higher in the upcoming elections. Sitting on the sidelines is not an option. Over the next few months, I will be writing a lot about the issues, about the dangers posed by Project 2025, and what each of us can do to step up and help. Stay tuned.

Joanie Juster is a long-time community volunteer, activist, and ally.

