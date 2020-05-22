Aguilas Visit Lake Tahoe and Round About Town

With San Francisco’s COVID-19 regulations still in effect, AGUILAS members Angel, Hugo, Miguel, and Juan were ready for an opportunity to get out of town for some fresh air and exercise. After flipping a coin, they set their sights on a “first time” visit to see Lake Tahoe.



Following an early morning meet-up point in the Castro, the three- and 1/2-hour journey began with crossing the Bay Bridge and on to Highway 50, passing through Sacramento and Placerville. Arriving midmorning, the group took a tour around the Lake that included stops to enjoy vista points and frolicking in water and snow. Among their selected sites were Old Brockway Golf Course, Dollar Point, the Truckee River dam and spillway, Eagle Falls, and Emerald Bay State Park.



AGUILAS is the nonprofit service organization for Latino gay men, offering social networking opportunities and free HIV testing. http://www.aguilas.org













































Round About – All Over Town – COVID-19 Pandemic







Cliff’s Variety display window on May 18

Orphan Andy’s window sign

“We Are In This Together” residence window sign on Mint Hill, May 18

Happy Mother’s Day window sign at 1760 restaurant on Polk Street, May 9

The Crepe House Mother’s Day menu street sign, May 9

Owner Vanessa Lovato at Polk Street Florist, May 8

Masked and gloved driver in his classic 1957 Thunderbird, May 8

Grubstake Diner’s Gary with an order ready to go at the take out window, May 15

Grubstake Diner’s sign out front declares, “We Are Open”

Customers awaiting take-out orders at Starbucks on Upper Fillmore Pacific Heights, May 18

A masked server brings a take-out order to the window at Samovar Tea Lounge on Upper Fillmore

The Crepe House restaurant on Nob Hill open for pick-up and delivery, May 9

Salt & Straw gourmet ice cream shop, on Upper Fillmore in Pacific Heights, opened for the day early on May 13

A window poster in Pacific Heights declares, “Stay Strong San Francisco”

Published on May 20, 2020