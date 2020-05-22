Aguilas Visit Lake Tahoe and Round About Town

With San Francisco’s COVID-19 regulations still in effect, AGUILAS members Angel, Hugo, Miguel, and Juan were ready for an opportunity to get out of town for some fresh air and exercise. After flipping a coin, they set their sights on a “first time” visit to see Lake Tahoe.
Following an early morning meet-up point in the Castro, the three- and 1/2-hour journey began with crossing the Bay Bridge and on to Highway 50, passing through Sacramento and Placerville. Arriving midmorning, the group took a tour around the Lake that included stops to enjoy vista points and frolicking in water and snow. Among their selected sites were Old Brockway Golf Course, Dollar Point, the Truckee River dam and spillway, Eagle Falls, and Emerald Bay State Park.
AGUILAS is the nonprofit service organization for Latino gay men, offering social networking opportunities and free HIV testing. http://www.aguilas.org
