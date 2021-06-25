Astrology: Speaking to Your Soul

By Elisa Quinzi–

The atmosphere is ripe for sudden breakthroughs. Tension can give way to illumination. As we loosen our grip on our narrow framework of reality, evolutionary leaps in consciousness can occur. Each of us is invited to assume responsibility for controlling our life. As we reparent ourselves we discover we can trust our intuition—our inner authority. Guided by it, we identify universal truths that unite us.

ARIES (March 21–April 19)

Tune into your higher knowing to catch a glimpse of the big dream you might have lost touch with. Right now is the time to apply determination to authentic goals. As you nurture yourself with essential self-care acts like rejuvenating at home, you take your goals more seriously and see the purpose and necessity of them.

TAURUS (April 20–May 20)

You have great wisdom to call upon and are currently being invited to apply it more deeply. Step into your own authority and trust your own perspective you’ve garnered thus far. A bridge appears where there may have seemed none.

GEMINI (May 21–June 20)

While you excel at mental enterprises, the deeper emotional realms can intimidate you or put you off. A soft light shines on an old pattern and you’re ready to dive deeper to sort it out. Something good comes from doing so, as does a greater trust in yourself as your own source of strength.

CANCER (June 21–July 22)

Opportunities for you to experience a sense of equilibrium arise. Polarities want your attention, only to show you how you can resolve them. A gathering in of your own powers now gives you the security you crave, which in turn allows you to be more at ease with others.

LEO (July 23–August 22)

No doubt you have an excellent work ethic, fueled by your creative fires. How might you better align yourself now with your ultimate goals? What tweaks and shifts in your daily routine can you make to truly feel yourself to be making even better progress on your growth?

VIRGO (August 23–September 22)

Ever encouraged to take your creative side seriously, the time is ripe for taking responsibility for your own agency. Express what you truly are, and as that distinct character will you be led to fulfill your purpose, thereby fulfilling your sense of duty to humanity.

LIBRA (September 23–October 22)

Light shines on the path inward, which if followed leads you to feelings of security you seek. Resting in the center of your being, you can trust your own guidance, and from the foundation of greater certainty, you bring people together in love and harmony.

SCORPIO (October 23–November 21)

Take better control of your thinking or your thinking will control you. Claim dominion over your state of mind. For the most part you aren’t here to have small talk, so be the one to steer the conversations into deeper waters. The surface tension is thick and everyone feels it.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22–December 21)

Trust in who you are and what you bring to the table. Chances are you underestimate your value. You possess a great depth of wisdom, a body of life experience, and capabilities that you are meant to express more fully. As you put yourself in motion and tend the fields of your desires, eventually the earth yields to you.

CAPRICORN (December 22–January 19)

You are shedding a shell that no longer suits you, and temporarily exposed. Doors open for you to step through into new ways of presenting yourself, of carrying yourself, with more certainty. Act your way into your new identity until it becomes how other people see you as well. The universe rewards you for your confidence.

AQUARIUS (January 20–February 18)

You have a direct connection to the plan for the evolution of humanity. It’s not an overstatement to say that the natural genius inherent in Aquarius plays a large role in moving the whole thing along. Currently, greater dimensions to that plan are accessible. Especially via boundary-dissolving experiences such as meditation, hospice work, or immersing yourself in nature, just to name a few.

PISCES (February 19–March 20)

Pisces can be both suffocated and liberated by boundaries. Eternally shape-shifting, you identify with the energy behind the form, rather than the form itself. Both everywhere and nowhere, you can escape the radar and keep a low profile for a lifetime. But your special magic is desperately needed here on Earth, and you’re called to step out onto the hero’s journey, find the grail, and bring it back to the rest of us in the shape and medium of your inspired vision.

Elisa Quinzi is a certified professional astrologer who brings a strong spiritual perspective, as well as over 20 years of experience, to her work with clients. Contact her at futureselfnow@gmail.com or at 818-530-3366 with your exact birth time to schedule or to ask questions.