Bay Times Booth at the 2021 Castro Street Fair

Thank you to all who came to the 2021 Castro Street Fair and stopped by the San Francisco Bay Times booth managed by Juan Davila and his team!

Thanks also to Fair President Jenn Meyer and to everyone who made this year’s event such a success.

Sylvan and Milton created a video that captured the upbeat energy of that sunny Sunday. The Bay Times booth is shown in it a few times and especially at about 4:57.