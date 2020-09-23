Carrington MacDuffie: ‘The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night’ (Acoustic Version)

The San Francisco Bay Times presents rising Indie singer/songwriter, Carrington MacDuffie’s latest single, “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” (Acoustic Version). Carrington’s silky sound present in the original summer single prevails throughout this fall-released acoustic version.

An LGBTQ+ anthem, the song has lyrics that encompass being a free spirit running with emotions in the night yearning for affection. “The Kiss I Didn’t Get Last Night” resonates with listeners about a love that’s longed for due to its fierce gravitational pull. Out LGBTQ musician MacDuffie hopes to inspire people to give into those emotions and be proud of the love they have to offer and to do so with unapologetic passion.

For more information about Carrington MacDuffie, go to: https://carringtonmacduffie.com/